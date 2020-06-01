IFQSAT: Take heed, USA, of SA’s toughest lessons in protest.

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Americans set to turn on Trump as SA turned on Zuma
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
The Unfamiliar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Stocks soar despite coronavirus and a recession. It's time for a reality check, and a crash.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Electromagnetic radiation of 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi tested
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Global Entrepreneurship Monitor
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘SANDF report is a sham. Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is a liar'' Refilwe Moloto interviews lawyer Wikus Steyl, the man battling Government to get justice for Collins Khosa. 9 June 2020 9:26 AM
First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital The mother city's largest Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has welcomed its first... 8 June 2020 4:16 PM
I disagree that it's racist - UCT prof defends offensive study on black students The University of Cape Town (UCT) professor behind a study that sparked widespread debate has defended her work. 8 June 2020 3:44 PM
View all Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Politics
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments... 8 June 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Entertainment
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests South African journo Robyn Curnow reflects on her journalism career and talks about her job as a CNN anchor amid the pandemic and... 5 June 2020 4:13 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT: Take heed, USA, of SA’s toughest lessons in protest.

#IFQSAT: Take heed, USA, of SA’s toughest lessons in protest.

1 June 2020 7:42 AM

SA’s own tragic experience of escalated peaceful protests offers a warning and explanation for rising tensions in the US.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

What happens when the rules don’t make sense?

9 June 2020 8:50 AM

Refilwe explores our relationship with rules with Kris Dobie from The Ethics Institute and how we are relating to them under lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gang activity getting back to normal with easing of lockdown

9 June 2020 8:26 AM

With the easing of lockdown restrictions and the reopening of businesses to trade, it seems that gangsters in Cape Town are also back in business as well. Refilwe Moloto speaks to senior policing and social conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - American Police Reforms

9 June 2020 7:57 AM

India’s pandemic problem lockdown versus economic necessity. 

The Swedish tourism Oasis it’s become a Mecca for European travellers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

9 June 2020 7:38 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Collins Khosa case in focus

9 June 2020 7:35 AM

Wikus Steyl of Ian Levitt Attorneys, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the fight for justice for Collins Khosa, the Alexandra man allegedly killed by SANDF members who claim they were enforcing lockdown regulations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Groote Schuur in crisis says Nehawu

9 June 2020 7:24 AM

Nehawu provincial secretary Eric Kweleta speaks to Refilwe Moloto around concerns at Groote Schuur Hospital where they say staff members are working under horrific, unsafe conditions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesdays: Brands need to adapt to customers' new digital habits

9 June 2020 6:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Lapping, managing director at DataCore Media, about the need for brands to move swiftly into the digital realm in order to stay relevant, as many customers have changed their purchasing preferences as a result of lockdown regulations and restrictions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Smoking cessation: It's not just about meds

9 June 2020 6:51 AM

Jackie Maimin, the CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacist Association (ICPA) talks to Refilwe Moloto about how to effectively and safely quit smoking.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

8 June 2020 8:50 AM

Magadagscar’s Coronavirus Minister sacked for multi million dollar lollipop order. 

Kenya replaces Angola as Sub Saharan Africa’s third largest economy 

France claims to have killed AlQaeda leader in Mali operatio

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT: The onus of change has very clearly shifted generations – it’s up to us not to acquiesce

8 June 2020 8:44 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself'

Lifestyle

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

Local Opinion

All vehicle licence renewal applications done during lockdown have expired

Local

EWN Highlights

Life Healthcare Group hacked amid COVID-19 fight

9 June 2020 9:00 AM

2 eThekwini metro cops shot dead

9 June 2020 8:30 AM

Pretoria High Court to hear Fita’s bid against ban on cigarette sale

9 June 2020 7:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA