Wanderlust Wednesdays: How guidelines are drawn up so that we can safely enjoy the outdoors

Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SA Tourism business council appeals to government to speed up opening of industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 09:50
Talkers and Callers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Minneapolis vow to disband police department
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enrico Smith
Today at 11:05
Global Entrepreneurship Monitor
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Parklands College Secondary issues apology for slave auction advertised as a "fun" activity for grade 7's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sylvia Steyn
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Latest Local
W Cape Health says Groote Schuur is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete says R11 million was spent on PPE for Groote Schuur Hospital in April alone. 10 June 2020 9:13 AM
MIlnerton Flea Market finally reopens this weekend with safety measures in place Bruce Tait says many of their traders have not had an income for the past 65 days and they are excited to trade. 10 June 2020 6:57 AM
I'm looking for somebody who can sponsor me to fix my eyes, pleads Newlands icon Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta Cassiem hopes that some of his loyal fans can fund his long-overdue cataract removal... 9 June 2020 6:36 PM
W Cape Health says Groote Schuur is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff Western Cape Department of Health's Dr Keith Cloete says R11 million was spent on PPE for Groote Schuur Hospital in April alone. 10 June 2020 9:13 AM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why? The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian. 9 June 2020 3:01 PM
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion’s Head until further notice. 9 June 2020 12:36 PM
'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself' ICPA Association CEO of Jacie Maiman says quitting smoking requires 3 things: behavioral change, support, and often medication. 9 June 2020 9:19 AM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Wanderlust Wednesdays: How guidelines are drawn up so that we can safely enjoy the outdoors

Wanderlust Wednesdays: How guidelines are drawn up so that we can safely enjoy the outdoors

10 June 2020 7:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Barbara Creecy, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries , about the activities which have been permitted to resume under level 3 lockdown restrictions, including most forms of fishing as well as self-driven game drives. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Addressing institutionalized racism in elite schools

10 June 2020 8:40 AM

Shanaaz Speelman is the Deputy Chairperson of the Chamber of Legal Students and Verlie Oosthuizen of the Durban Girl's College Board of Governors speaks to Refilwe Moloto about institutionalized racism and racial discrimination in private and Model C schools, and whether it is being properly addressed. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Chicago Violence

10 June 2020 7:54 AM

Toppling slavery statues in both the US & UK. 

The Russian oil spill the scale of the disaster in Siberia becomes clearer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

10 June 2020 7:48 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Booze ban blues: Premier responds

10 June 2020 7:33 AM

Government says there is no truth to persistent rumours around the reintroduction of a ban on the sale of alcohol. The Western Cape Premier has his say with Refilwe Moloto. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WC Health Department responds to Nehawu's claims about Groote Schuur

10 June 2020 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Department of Health, about the claims made by trade union Nehawu that health workers are being unfairly treated at Groote Schuur Hospital.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Milnerton flea market set to re-open this weekend

10 June 2020 6:48 AM

The Milnerton Flea Market is the biggest market in Cape Town and will soon be reopening once more after having been closed due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Refilwe Moloto speaks to media liaison officer Bruce Tait.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What happens when the rules don’t make sense?

9 June 2020 8:50 AM

Refilwe explores our relationship with rules with Kris Dobie from The Ethics Institute and how we are relating to them under lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gang activity getting back to normal with easing of lockdown

9 June 2020 8:26 AM

With the easing of lockdown restrictions and the reopening of businesses to trade, it seems that gangsters in Cape Town are also back in business as well. Refilwe Moloto speaks to senior policing and social conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - American Police Reforms

9 June 2020 7:57 AM

India’s pandemic problem lockdown versus economic necessity. 

The Swedish tourism Oasis it’s become a Mecca for European travellers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

W Cape Health says Groote Schuur is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test

Govt demands 'swift' arrest of suspects for murdered Tshegofatso Pule

10 June 2020 8:58 AM

Open up our sector or risk half a million jobs - Tourism Business Council SA

10 June 2020 8:51 AM

49 staffers, patients contract COVID-19 at Western Cape psychiatric hospital

10 June 2020 8:36 AM

