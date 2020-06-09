IFQSAT: SA private schools cannot avoid the global wave of anti-racism and awareness

A spate of testimonials and movements is forcing some of South Africa’s most elite schools, many in Cape Town, to confront internal institutionalized racism and racial inequity. As disappointing as it is that this is still a point of discussion decades after democracy, schools are simply a microcosm of society, and elitism is no protection from the most divisive policies and attitudes that have gripped the attention of the world.
Shanaaz Speelman is the Deputy Chairperson of the Chamber of Legal Students and Verlie Oosthuizen of the Durban Girl's College Board of Governors speaks to Refilwe Moloto about institutionalized racism and racial discrimination in private and Model C schools, and whether it is being properly addressed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Toppling slavery statues in both the US & UK.
The Russian oil spill the scale of the disaster in Siberia becomes clearer.
Government says there is no truth to persistent rumours around the reintroduction of a ban on the sale of alcohol. The Western Cape Premier has his say with Refilwe Moloto.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Department of Health, about the claims made by trade union Nehawu that health workers are being unfairly treated at Groote Schuur Hospital.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Barbara Creecy, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries , about the activities which have been permitted to resume under level 3 lockdown restrictions, including most forms of fishing as well as self-driven game drives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Milnerton Flea Market is the biggest market in Cape Town and will soon be reopening once more after having been closed due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Refilwe Moloto speaks to media liaison officer Bruce Tait.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe explores our relationship with rules with Kris Dobie from The Ethics Institute and how we are relating to them under lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With the easing of lockdown restrictions and the reopening of businesses to trade, it seems that gangsters in Cape Town are also back in business as well. Refilwe Moloto speaks to senior policing and social conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk.LISTEN TO PODCAST
India’s pandemic problem lockdown versus economic necessity.
The Swedish tourism Oasis it’s become a Mecca for European travellers.