The World View - The UN Tourism Report

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Less than one third of employers comply with COVID health and safety regulations - How to make sure you comply
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gillian Lumb
Today at 14:51
Quarantunes - Amy Lilley
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amy Lilley
Today at 15:10
SA's flu season has still not arrived - is this good or bad?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sibongile Walaza - medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 15:20
Medical ethics surrounding rationing clinical care
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Keymanthri Moodley - Professor & Director, Centre for Medical Ethics & Law, Department of Medicine, Stellenbosch
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Does The SA Wine Industry Have A Racism Problem?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ntsiki Biyela - Wine Maker and Owner of Aslina Wines
Today at 16:10
ATTORNEYS TO TAKE DEEDS OFFICE TO COURT
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Le Roux - Partner at Glyn Marais and member of CTAA
Today at 16:20
Why SA’s great white sharks are disappearing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Enrico Gennari - Shark Expert at Oceans Research Institute
Today at 16:55
ACSA open for essential travel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Cloete - General Manager at Cape Town International Airport
Today at 17:05
How is bed capacity doing at private hospitals amid Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Smuts - Mediclinic Southern Africa’s Chief Clinical Officer
Today at 17:20
Are we underestimating how many people are resistant to Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura Spinney - Novelist, science journalist and author of PALE RIDER, a history of the Spanish flu
Today at 17:46
Western Cape Premier weekly dig icon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system Social activist Lisa Sonn says parents of black children have a responsibility to prepare them for the private school system. 11 June 2020 2:01 PM
[VIDEO] Heartbreaking funeral as Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest Tshegofatso's aunt knelt and begged South Africa to stop killing women, giving flowers to all the men at the funeral. 11 June 2020 1:18 PM
Independent candidates may contest future elections, ConCourt rules Parliament has 24 months to make the necessary constitutional changes to allow independent candidates to stand for elections in SA... 11 June 2020 12:22 PM
View all Local
An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents The DA, UDM, ACDP, the One South Africa Movement, and the People's Dialogue respond to the Constitutional Court ruling. 11 June 2020 1:14 PM
We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional. 11 June 2020 10:00 AM
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag' Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time. 10 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all Politics
Acsa determined to survive as global aviation industry takes nosedive, says CEO The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa)'s new CEO says the state-owned enterprise has a strategy in place to survive the industry... 11 June 2020 11:48 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - The UN Tourism Report

The World View - The UN Tourism Report

11 June 2020 7:59 AM

Solving a Swedish murder mystery the killing of Prime Minister Olof Palme. 

Survival on an Australian mountain a lucky escape for a boy with autism.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

11 June 2020 8:44 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another 'relief' fund: Sanlam pledges 2.25 billion

11 June 2020 8:21 AM

Sanlam says its making over R2 billion available for any kind of business that can make a good case for post-Covid survival. Is the devil in the detail? Refilwe speaks to Sanlam Investments CEO Nersan Naidoo. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

11 June 2020 7:44 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of heavy rains on Cape Town's street people

11 June 2020 7:38 AM

With the winter rains now making it more unpleasant for those living on the streets of Cape Town, how is the Haven Night Shelter managing to provide them with a warm and safe environment? Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO Hassan Khan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should SA allow independent candidates to stand for election?

11 June 2020 7:25 AM

South Africa's apex court will today rule on whether the Electoral Act is constituitional. Specifically, whether independent candidates, NOT parties, may stand in general elections. Lawson Naidoo from CASAC speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays: Regenerative Agriculture

11 June 2020 6:54 AM

What does regenerative agriculture entail, and why is it essential? Our very survival may depend on it. Refilwe speaks to Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clothing Company Helon Melon Makes Isolation Gowns

11 June 2020 6:50 AM

Helon Melon, a local clothing brand, are making isolation gowns to keep their doors open and provide health care workers with vital personal protection equipment as they deal with COVID-19 patients. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Helen Gibbs, founder of Helon Melon. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Addressing institutionalized racism in elite schools

10 June 2020 8:40 AM

Shanaaz Speelman is the Deputy Chairperson of the Chamber of Legal Students and Verlie Oosthuizen of the Durban Girl's College Board of Governors speaks to Refilwe Moloto about institutionalized racism and racial discrimination in private and Model C schools, and whether it is being properly addressed. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Chicago Violence

10 June 2020 7:54 AM

Toppling slavery statues in both the US & UK. 

The Russian oil spill the scale of the disaster in Siberia becomes clearer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents

Politics

Economy could recover by 2022, adding 8 million jobs - Dr Pali Lehohla

Business Opinion

Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials

Business Lifestyle Entertainment Africa

EWN Highlights

EFF's Ndlozi questions role of SAPS in fight against GBV

11 June 2020 1:07 PM

Masuku: Gauteng now has almost 8,700 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients

11 June 2020 12:44 PM

Cabinet defers decision to adjust level 3 lockdown rules to next week

11 June 2020 12:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA