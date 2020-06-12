IFQSAT: An “SOE Council” at this point of crisis makes no sense with four other layers of governance that have failed

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:10
Repatriation nightmare continues for many South Africans still stranded abroad
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Jade van Ryneveld
Today at 14:40
Quarantunes - Lockdown Legends
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jarred Aston
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
US China cold war 'bigger global threat than virus'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 15:40
Should you be wearing a mask while you workout?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christa Janse van Rensberg - Head of Division of Sports Medicine at UP
Today at 15:50
UIF and Foreign Nationals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Legh
Today at 16:10
The Pridwin Preparatory School case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Identifying one quick win for the government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:55
New community ambassadors to support COVID-19 awareness efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deidre Pieterson - Covid-19 community ambassador
Today at 17:05
South Africa can get Covid-19 under control if it blocks the routes that enable transmission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits
Today at 17:20
The toppling of statues - which should go and which should stay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Naomi Roux
Today at 17:46
How safe is our food during the Covid-19 pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucia Anelich - Food safety expert & consultant in food safety
Today at 20:25
This is how ad agencies in SA continued to make TV ads while under Covid-19 lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 20:48
How new zero-tolerance drunk driving law will affect your car insurance
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting. 22 June 2020 1:59 PM
CT mayor and D6WC pay tribute to fallen District Six activist Shahied Ajam Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato joined members of the District Six Working Committee (D6WC) on Monday morning to pay tribute to Shahied... 22 June 2020 1:25 PM
JP Smith condemns destruction of public assets in Hangberg and Dunoon The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says several arrests have been made after a crèche was burnt down in Hangberg and two MyCiTi buse... 22 June 2020 11:10 AM
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity? Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity. 22 June 2020 11:03 AM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa. 22 June 2020 1:22 PM
'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch' "Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana. 22 June 2020 11:43 AM
Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required "A genius idea! You just invest; they raise the cattle for you," says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 22 June 2020 9:20 AM
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa. 22 June 2020 1:22 PM
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity? Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity. 22 June 2020 11:03 AM
Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required "A genius idea! You just invest; they raise the cattle for you," says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 22 June 2020 9:20 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT: An “SOE Council” at this point of crisis makes no sense with four other layers of governance that have failed

#IFQSAT: An “SOE Council” at this point of crisis makes no sense with four other layers of governance that have failed

12 June 2020 8:05 AM


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies

22 June 2020 8:33 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What we can expect from Mboweni's Budget

22 June 2020 8:24 AM

Sifiso Skenjana, chief economist at IQ Business, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the challenges facing Finance Minister Tito Mboweni when it comes to Wednesday's Budget
announcement.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

22 June 2020 8:10 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Terrorist Killing Spree

22 June 2020 8:00 AM

The Donald Trump rally mixed views on the low turnout in Oklahoma.

A German statue controversy over a new monument that’s just gone up.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transport bail-out plan

22 June 2020 7:21 AM

Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela reflects on national government's
billion rand transport bailout plan, the resulting Gauteng taxi strike with Santaco saying
it is too little, and what this could mean for the Cape, where taxi bosses have hiked
fares drastically.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moooo-lah Monday

22 June 2020 6:57 AM

May Fisher-French talks about diversifying your investments which could include a range of unusual options like cows, blueberries or honey.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sheba Feminine creates biodegradable feminine hygiene products

22 June 2020 6:52 AM

Refilwe chats to Zizipho Ntobongwana, founder of Sheba Feminine, a local company
that makes biodegradable tampons, pads and panty liners.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chef's Corner : Instant Pot

19 June 2020 8:36 AM

The Instant Pot has become a modern classic as far as appliances go. Chef Zorah Booley shares some of her favourite recipes and tips.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

19 June 2020 8:29 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's Raven Klaasen using lockdown to bond with family

19 June 2020 8:25 AM

South African tennis doubles star Raven Klaasen has been spending lockdown in Cape
Town where he's used the downtime to bond with his family. Refilwe Moloto caught up
with him.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

W Cape taxis say they will not strike - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela

Local Politics

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'

Business Opinion Politics

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Suspect in Miguel Louw, Sandra Munsamy kidnappings makes court appearance

22 June 2020 12:09 PM

Santaco taxi shutdown: Gauteng commuters left stranded and frustrated

22 June 2020 11:59 AM

SA’s COVID-19 deaths to be similar to country's road death toll – Panda

22 June 2020 11:40 AM

