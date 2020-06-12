Is Covid-19 a vascular disease and not respiratory?

Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa



Today’s isiXhosa word is NGOKU, it means now, not now now, not just now. Not 2minutes noodles now. It’s the present, this very moment.





Ngoku is not to only used to denote a point in time, it can also be used on its own as a question. Which in itself is fraught with ambiguity because it could be a friendly follow up on an earlier discussion, or it could be a dismissal or even worse, a challenge.



For example, you manage to convince a friend to share their Netflix password with you. A couple of hours later and you haven’t heard from them. A simple “NGOKU?” text will do.





Or you complain to a taxi-driver that you didn’t get all your change. He’ll either slam on brakes and order you to get out, or he’ll stare at you through the rearview mirror and in his most threatening voice ask, “NGOKU?” (What do you want to do) Or you spill your guts and confess your feelings to a lifelong crush, and she looks at you with a mix of surprise, disgust and confusion and says “NGOKUUUU? (so f**king what?)

