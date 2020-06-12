The Binge Club

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news wrap from Europe and the world with Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:21
The Walk-in Doctor shuts up shop
Today at 10:45
Survival of NPOs - saving a weakened sector
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 11:32
Multichoice signs deal with Netflix to offer services through its new decoder
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 15:20
SA's flu season has still not arrived - is this good or bad?
Guests
Dr Sibongile Walaza - medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Latest Local
WC Premier: We'll start opening up Covid-19 testing once backlog is eliminated Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province’s Covid-19 testing backlog should be cleared by the end of the week. 11 June 2020 6:54 PM
Structures demolished in Hangberg were occupied says community leader Residents of Hangberg in Hout Bay claim structures demolished on Thursday were occupied, but the CoCT disagrees. 11 June 2020 5:58 PM
'They say we must go back to China' - Covid-19 sparks rise in sinophobia in SA The founder of Proudly Chinese SA says there's been an increase in hate speech since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 11 June 2020 5:10 PM
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis. 11 June 2020 3:17 PM
Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run... 11 June 2020 2:42 PM
We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional. 11 June 2020 10:00 AM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
Do we really need (more) shopping malls? If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel. 11 June 2020 11:35 AM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
The Binge Club

The Binge Club

12 June 2020 8:47 AM

Guest: Annzra Denita

13th (Netflix)
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's prisons are disproportionately filled with AfricanAmericans.

Rafiki (Showmax)

Rafiki is the story of romance that grows between two young women, Kena and Ziki, amidst family and political pressures around LGBT rights in Kenya.

Noma (Showmax) 

A mother desperate to secure secure a future for her children, joins a land occupation movement. This eye-opening documentary won the Amnesty award International Human Rights Award at the Durban Film Festival in 2016. 


Is Covid-19 a vascular disease and not respiratory?

12 June 2020 8:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Jaco Laubscher about the hypothesis that Covid-19 is a vascular disease and not respiratory, and how it can therefore be treated effectively.

#IFQSAT:

12 June 2020 8:05 AM
The World View - A Norwegian White Supremacist

12 June 2020 8:02 AM

Statue stories monuments are targeted in both the US & U.K.

Safe social distancing does the 2 metre rule actually make sense?

Concourt ruling is a win for democracy and citizens

12 June 2020 7:36 AM

There is still much to understand about the upcoming changes to the Electoral Act. But, it comes down to the will of the people. Kimera Chetty from the Helen Suzman Foundation weighs in.

Hangberg tensions finally boil over

12 June 2020 7:25 AM

Hangberg residents clashed with law enforcement yesterday. Where to from here? Local councillor Roberto Quintas speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

Everyday Xhosa - "ngoku"

12 June 2020 6:58 AM

Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa

Today’s isiXhosa word is NGOKU, it means now, not now now, not just now. Not 2minutes noodles now. It’s the present, this very moment.


Ngoku is not to only used to denote a point in time, it can also be used on its own as a question. Which in itself is fraught with ambiguity because it could be a friendly follow up on an earlier discussion, or it could be a dismissal or even worse, a challenge.

For example, you manage to convince a friend to share their Netflix password with you. A couple of hours later and you haven’t heard from them. A simple “NGOKU?” text will do.


Or you complain to a taxi-driver that you didn’t get all your change. He’ll either slam on brakes and order you to get out, or he’ll stare at you through the rearview mirror and in his most threatening voice ask, “NGOKU?” (What do you want to do) Or you spill your guts and confess your feelings to a lifelong crush, and she looks at you with a mix of surprise, disgust and confusion and says “NGOKUUUU? (so f**king what?)

Men also at risk of breast cancer and early detection is key

12 June 2020 6:51 AM

The chances of men developing breast cancer is lower than for women, but because it is often detected too late, it leads to a loss of life which could otherwise have been prevented - and now with Covid-19 being top of mind, many people are delaying trips to their doctors in order to get checked out. Refilwe Molto speaks to Dr Justus Apffelstaedt, a specialist surgeon with an interest in breast, thyroid and parathyroid health as well as soft tissue surgical oncology. 

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

11 June 2020 8:44 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

Another 'relief' fund: Sanlam pledges 2.25 billion

11 June 2020 8:21 AM

Sanlam says its making over R2 billion available for any kind of business that can make a good case for post-Covid survival. Is the devil in the detail? Refilwe speaks to Sanlam Investments CEO Nersan Naidoo. 

Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now'

Business

We need to teach our black children how to survive the private school system

Local

Attorneys take legal action against CT Deeds Office over repeated closures

Local

'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction'

Local Politics

'We ask for forgiveness': Renewed calls for an end to GBV

12 June 2020 9:17 AM

WCED: Grade 12s need to be at school every day to prepare for exams

12 June 2020 7:36 AM

CoCT officials grilled in Parly over SAPS destroying shacks in Hangberg

12 June 2020 7:18 AM

