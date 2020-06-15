Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Good Hope
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Anthony Fabian
Today at 09:50
Callers and Voice Notes -Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:22
The effects of lock down on the poor in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Athol Williams
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Sell in May then go away? – Revisited…….
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:16
UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rayner Canning
Today at 13:20
Doctors concerned about palpable drop in consultations during lockdown - putting patients with chronic illness at grave risk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anna-Marie Grebe
Today at 13:36
Additional food relief for Cape Town surrounds
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dirk Steyn - Restaurant Manager at Durbanville Hills
Today at 13:45
NGO's providing FOOD SECURITY to Cape Town's most vulnerable
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roseline Nyman
Today at 14:20
Mentorship programme for the advertising industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ann Nurock - Advertising Expert. at ...
Today at 14:40
Hout Bay NGO hosts auction to raise funds
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joey Burke - Auctioneer at Joey Burke Auctions
Today at 14:50
Qurantunes - Ard Matthews
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 65 000, recovery rate at 56% June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures. 14 June 2020 9:14 AM
Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season South Africa's traditional winter flu season still hasn't taken off due to the lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 hygiene m... 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help South Africa’s leading food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA, has raised R53 million since the start of the lockdown. 12 June 2020 4:32 PM
View all Local
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party. 12 June 2020 10:37 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Entertainment
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what "defunding the police force" means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
15 June 2020 7:42 AM


Hairdressers working clandestinely to pay their bills

15 June 2020 8:25 AM

Hairdressers are pleading with government to allow them to open as so many other businesses have been allowed to. Refilwe Moloto speaks to a number of hairdressers about how they maintain safety protocol and how they are providing their services despite it being illegal to do so. 

The World View - A Death In Atlanta

15 June 2020 8:01 AM

Protests & counter protests with extraordinary scenes in London). 

The accidental invasion Polish troops ended up in the Czech Republic.

When does a death get attributed to Covid-19?

15 June 2020 7:31 AM

Questions have been raised as to when a death is deemed to be due to Covid-19 and not primarily due to other factors. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations for the Western Cape Department of Health, about how doctors make the determination when capturing data.

COSAS in bid to shut schools

15 June 2020 7:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, about a planned move by members of the Congress of South African Students to shut schools down over Covid-19 safety concerns.

Moolah Monday: Helping small businesses with admin

15 June 2020 6:57 AM

Let Michelle help you with your small business admin. Including TERS applications!

Survey reveals many parents concerned about school safety

15 June 2020 6:53 AM

FinTech company CompariSure recently conducted a survey among parents of schoolgoing children, to find out how they felt about schools re-opening. Refilwe Moloto speaks to CFO and co-founder Matt Kloos.

The Binge Club

12 June 2020 8:47 AM

Guest: Annzra Denita

13th (Netflix)
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's prisons are disproportionately filled with AfricanAmericans.

Rafiki (Showmax)

Rafiki is the story of romance that grows between two young women, Kena and Ziki, amidst family and political pressures around LGBT rights in Kenya.

Noma (Showmax) 

A mother desperate to secure secure a future for her children, joins a land occupation movement. This eye-opening documentary won the Amnesty award International Human Rights Award at the Durban Film Festival in 2016. 

Is Covid-19 a vascular disease and not respiratory?

12 June 2020 8:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Jaco Laubscher about the hypothesis that Covid-19 is a vascular disease and not respiratory, and how it can therefore be treated effectively.

#IFQSAT:

12 June 2020 8:05 AM
Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

Local

Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC

Local Lifestyle

Mthembu: Ministers questioning Cabinet decision on alcohol ban ill-disciplined

15 June 2020 8:22 AM

Sonke Gender Justice: COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t given SA respite from GBV

15 June 2020 7:58 AM

Govt to discuss reopening other sectors this week - Mthembu

15 June 2020 7:55 AM

