Hairdressers working clandestinely to pay their bills

Today at 10:22
The effects of lock down on the poor in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Athol Williams
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:45
Provincial traffic chief sends strong warning to motorists after Grabouw tragedy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa
Today at 11:05
Sell in May then go away? – Revisited…….
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:16
UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rayner Canning
Today at 11:32
First Cannabis Academy Launches in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Trentonn Birch - CEO and Co-Founder of Cheeba Academy
Today at 13:20
Doctors concerned about palpable drop in consultations during lockdown - putting patients with chronic illness at grave risk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anna-Marie Grebe
Today at 13:36
Additional food relief for Cape Town surrounds
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dirk Steyn - Restaurant Manager at Durbanville Hills
Today at 13:45
NGO's providing FOOD SECURITY to Cape Town's most vulnerable
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roseline Nyman
Today at 14:10
Stopping the spread of mis & disinformation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 14:20
Mentorship programme for the advertising industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ann Nurock - Advertising Expert. at ...
Today at 14:40
Hout Bay NGO hosts auction to raise funds
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joey Burke - Auctioneer at Joey Burke Auctions
Today at 14:50
Qurantunes - Ard Matthews
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains Diabetes and hypertension have been the two primary comorbidities that have come up repeatedly in those who have died, he says. 15 June 2020 9:15 AM
Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B' The City's Zahid Badroodien says infection and death rates are expected to peak over the next few weeks. 14 June 2020 3:22 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party. 12 June 2020 10:37 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association. 12 June 2020 12:40 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Hairdressers working clandestinely to pay their bills

Hairdressers working clandestinely to pay their bills

15 June 2020 8:25 AM

Hairdressers are pleading with government to allow them to open as so many other businesses have been allowed to. Refilwe Moloto speaks to a number of hairdressers about how they maintain safety protocol and how they are providing their services despite it being illegal to do so. 


The Emerging Economies - Focus on China

15 June 2020 8:43 AM

Guest:  Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.

The World View - A Death In Atlanta

15 June 2020 8:01 AM

Protests & counter protests with extraordinary scenes in London. 

The accidental invasion Polish troops ended up in the Czech Republic.

 

#IFQSAT:

15 June 2020 7:42 AM
When does a death get attributed to Covid-19?

15 June 2020 7:31 AM

Questions have been raised as to when a death is deemed to be due to Covid-19 and not primarily due to other factors. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations for the Western Cape Department of Health, about how doctors make the determination when capturing data.

COSAS in bid to shut schools

15 June 2020 7:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, about a planned move by members of the Congress of South African Students to shut schools down over Covid-19 safety concerns.

Moolah Monday: Helping small businesses with admin

15 June 2020 6:57 AM

Let Michelle help you with your small business admin. Including TERS applications!

Survey reveals many parents concerned about school safety

15 June 2020 6:53 AM

FinTech company CompariSure recently conducted a survey among parents of schoolgoing children, to find out how they felt about schools re-opening. Refilwe Moloto speaks to CFO and co-founder Matt Kloos.

The Binge Club

12 June 2020 8:47 AM

Guest: Annzra Denita

13th (Netflix)
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's prisons are disproportionately filled with AfricanAmericans.

Rafiki (Showmax)

Rafiki is the story of romance that grows between two young women, Kena and Ziki, amidst family and political pressures around LGBT rights in Kenya.

Noma (Showmax) 

A mother desperate to secure secure a future for her children, joins a land occupation movement. This eye-opening documentary won the Amnesty award International Human Rights Award at the Durban Film Festival in 2016. 

Is Covid-19 a vascular disease and not respiratory?

12 June 2020 8:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Jaco Laubscher about the hypothesis that Covid-19 is a vascular disease and not respiratory, and how it can therefore be treated effectively.

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

Cosas wants all WC schools shut down as COVID-19 cases increase

15 June 2020 10:00 AM

Clearer guidelines needed for health workers treating COVID-19 patients - expert

15 June 2020 9:33 AM

Man held for murder of Altecia Kortjie and daughter (7) expected in court

15 June 2020 9:23 AM

