Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Red Cross Childrens Hospital on how lifting lockdown is impacting kids
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carla Brown - Head of Social Work at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
Today at 08:21
Takalani Sesame's Elmo on their new season
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinlin
Today at 10:20
Woodstock counselling hub increases mental health services to help people deal with Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shifra Jacobson - Coordinator of the Counselling Hub, Lay Counsellor, Addictions Carer and Educator
Today at 10:33
Kieno in conversation with South African CNN Anchor Eleni Giokos
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
5G not meeting challenges as expected
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Wonderboom
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cito Otto
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Tech Tuesdays: How Facebook is tracking your activity

Tech Tuesdays: How Facebook is tracking your activity

16 June 2020 6:57 AM

It is sometimes quite scary that Facebook's "bots" are choosing what is relevant to you, especially when you consider the role it is said to have played in the outcome of elections around the world, particularly in the 2016 US elections. Lester Kiewit speaks to Bryan Turner, data analyst at World Wide Worx.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Starving SA paying 30% more for food under lockdown

16 June 2020 7:22 AM

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity researcher, Julie Smith, talks to Lester Kiewit about the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on food prices, and the uses of social grants. This as many struggling families are now forced to spend 30percent more on food than before the lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The 'Afrillennial'

16 June 2020 6:46 AM

Stereotypes about Millennials are unhelpful, not least because they aren't even true. Especially in the South African case. Why is there still so many misconceptions about 51% of the working population? Lester Kiewit speaks to Berniece Hieckmann, head of Metropolitan's new business unit focussed on financial solutions for younger clients.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on China

15 June 2020 8:43 AM

Guest:  Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hairdressers working clandestinely to pay their bills

15 June 2020 8:25 AM

Hairdressers are pleading with government to allow them to open as so many other businesses have been allowed to. Refilwe Moloto speaks to a number of hairdressers about how they maintain safety protocol and how they are providing their services despite it being illegal to do so. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Death In Atlanta

15 June 2020 8:01 AM

Protests & counter protests with extraordinary scenes in London. 

The accidental invasion Polish troops ended up in the Czech Republic.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

15 June 2020 7:42 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

When does a death get attributed to Covid-19?

15 June 2020 7:31 AM

Questions have been raised as to when a death is deemed to be due to Covid-19 and not primarily due to other factors. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations for the Western Cape Department of Health, about how doctors make the determination when capturing data.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COSAS in bid to shut schools

15 June 2020 7:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, about a planned move by members of the Congress of South African Students to shut schools down over Covid-19 safety concerns.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Helping small businesses with admin

15 June 2020 6:57 AM

Let Michelle help you with your small business admin. Including TERS applications!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

