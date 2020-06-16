Starving SA paying 30% more for food under lockdown

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity researcher, Julie Smith, talks to Lester Kiewit about the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on food prices, and the uses of social grants. This as many struggling families are now forced to spend 30percent more on food than before the lockdown.
It is sometimes quite scary that Facebook's "bots" are choosing what is relevant to you, especially when you consider the role it is said to have played in the outcome of elections around the world, particularly in the 2016 US elections. Lester Kiewit speaks to Bryan Turner, data analyst at World Wide Worx.
Stereotypes about Millennials are unhelpful, not least because they aren't even true. Especially in the South African case. Why is there still so many misconceptions about 51% of the working population? Lester Kiewit speaks to Berniece Hieckmann, head of Metropolitan's new business unit focussed on financial solutions for younger clients.
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.
Hairdressers are pleading with government to allow them to open as so many other businesses have been allowed to. Refilwe Moloto speaks to a number of hairdressers about how they maintain safety protocol and how they are providing their services despite it being illegal to do so.
Questions have been raised as to when a death is deemed to be due to Covid-19 and not primarily due to other factors. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations for the Western Cape Department of Health, about how doctors make the determination when capturing data.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, about a planned move by members of the Congress of South African Students to shut schools down over Covid-19 safety concerns.
