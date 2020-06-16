Marc Lottering on soaring ticket sales for new show

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
5G not meeting challenges as expected
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Technology Editor at Mybroadband
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 13:20
COVID-19 adds pressure to persistently weak mental health system
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kagisho Maaroganye - Board member and public sector national convenor at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)
Today at 13:36
Smart technology used in the fight against Coronavirus
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jeremy Capouya
Today at 13:45
Smart technology will be fundamental for airlines to safely return to the skies in the coming weeks
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andrew O’Connar
Today at 14:10
Communication is key to helping your child navigate the new normal at school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
John Luis
Today at 14:20
Youth Month - The impact of trauma on children
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Solomon
Today at 14:40
New Food Delivery Service
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gary Harrod
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Wonderboom
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cito Otto
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Red Cross Children's Hospital trauma unit sees impact of alcohol sales and GBV Red Cross Children's Hospital's trauma unit has been overflowing with child abuse and child neglect cases since the ban on alcohol... 16 June 2020 10:42 AM
Basic food basket spikes by 8.2% during lockdown with total cost now R3,486 Researcher Julie Smith says with a R3,487 national minimum wage this is beyond the threshold of many households. 16 June 2020 10:37 AM
'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective' Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller. 16 June 2020 9:04 AM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”. 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Airlines return to the skies as the economy slowly reopens Takeoff! Restricted domestic air travel has commenced at Level 3. 15 June 2020 7:56 PM
Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders Is the restaurant industry going to pull through this pandemic as a recovery statistic? 15 June 2020 7:44 PM
Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police Jenny-Lee Bot about the police raid on her restaurant in Fourways. 15 June 2020 6:57 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Marc Lottering on soaring ticket sales for new show

Marc Lottering on soaring ticket sales for new show

16 June 2020 9:20 AM

Marc Lottering talks to Lester Kiewit about the success of his online lockdown show, My
Fellow South Africans.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Takalani Sesame's Elmo on their new season

16 June 2020 8:36 AM

Takalani Sesame kicked off another season on June 1 with a strong focus on making learning fun. Elmo (voiced by Damon Berry) and Innocent Nkata, MD of Sesame Workshop SA talk to Lester Kiewit

Red Cross Childrens Hospital on how lifting lockdown is impacting kids

16 June 2020 8:25 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to Carla Brown, the head of social work at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital to see if they have had an increase in cases of trauma and injury since the lifting of lockdown regulations relating to the sale of alcohol.

The World View - An American Spy In Moscow

16 June 2020 8:00 AM

A rescued Chinese billionaire held hostage in his own mansion. 

The Coronavirus vaccine race it seems countries are in a bidding war.

Fever screening will not stop the spread of Covid-19

16 June 2020 7:39 AM

Fever screening is not effective in curbing the spread of disease. Professor Andrea Fuller, Director of the Brain Function Research Group explains.

Starving SA paying more for food under lockdown

16 June 2020 7:22 AM

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity researcher, Julie Smith, talks to Lester Kiewit about the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on food prices, and the uses of social grants. This as many struggling families are now forced to spend 30percent more on food than before the lockdown.

Tech Tuesdays: How Facebook is tracking your activity

16 June 2020 6:57 AM

It is sometimes quite scary that Facebook's "bots" are choosing what is relevant to you, especially when you consider the role it is said to have played in the outcome of elections around the world, particularly in the 2016 US elections. Lester Kiewit speaks to Bryan Turner, data analyst at World Wide Worx.

The 'Afrillennial'

16 June 2020 6:46 AM

Stereotypes about Millennials are unhelpful, not least because they aren't even true. Especially in the South African case. Why is there still so many misconceptions about 51% of the working population? Lester Kiewit speaks to Berniece Hieckmann, head of Metropolitan's new business unit focussed on financial solutions for younger clients.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on China

15 June 2020 8:43 AM

Guest:  Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.

Hairdressers working clandestinely to pay their bills

15 June 2020 8:25 AM

Hairdressers are pleading with government to allow them to open as so many other businesses have been allowed to. Refilwe Moloto speaks to a number of hairdressers about how they maintain safety protocol and how they are providing their services despite it being illegal to do so. 

Trending

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

World Local

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

North Korea blows up liaison office on its side of border with South

16 June 2020 10:13 AM

FEATURE: Youth Day: A new generation does its part

16 June 2020 9:52 AM

Brrr… Gauteng cold front will only start to ease on Friday

16 June 2020 9:14 AM

