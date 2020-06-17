Mustadafin Foundation continues to help the poor especially during lockdown

The longest night of the year in the Southern Hemisphere is coming up, and it is on this night each year that the Mustadafin Foundation prepares food for the many homeless and poor of Cape Town. John Maytham speaks to Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem, director of the Mustadafin Foundation.
On the 28th May, the South African government announced that travel will resume under strict measures. Domestic travel will only be allowed for business purposes and international travel will only be limited for repatriation purposes. John Maytham, in for Refilwe Moloto, speaks to Chris Zweigenthal, Chief Executive of the Airlines Association of South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Marc Lottering talks to Lester Kiewit about the success of his online lockdown show, My
Fellow South Africans.
Takalani Sesame kicked off another season on June 1 with a strong focus on making learning fun. Elmo (voiced by Damon Berry) and Innocent Nkata, MD of Sesame Workshop SA talk to Lester KiewitLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit talks to Carla Brown, the head of social work at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital to see if they have had an increase in cases of trauma and injury since the lifting of lockdown regulations relating to the sale of alcohol.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A rescued Chinese billionaire held hostage in his own mansion.
The Coronavirus vaccine race it seems countries are in a bidding war.
Fever screening is not effective in curbing the spread of disease. Professor Andrea Fuller, Director of the Brain Function Research Group explains.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity researcher, Julie Smith, talks to Lester Kiewit about the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on food prices, and the uses of social grants. This as many struggling families are now forced to spend 30percent more on food than before the lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It is sometimes quite scary that Facebook's "bots" are choosing what is relevant to you, especially when you consider the role it is said to have played in the outcome of elections around the world, particularly in the 2016 US elections. Lester Kiewit speaks to Bryan Turner, data analyst at World Wide Worx.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stereotypes about Millennials are unhelpful, not least because they aren't even true. Especially in the South African case. Why is there still so many misconceptions about 51% of the working population? Lester Kiewit speaks to Berniece Hieckmann, head of Metropolitan's new business unit focussed on financial solutions for younger clients.LISTEN TO PODCAST