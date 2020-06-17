Wanderlust Wednesdays

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
Is the Western Cape nearing its Covid-19 peak?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Piet Streicher - PhD in Engineering, member of PANDA (Pandemic Data and Analytics)
Today at 07:20
Police reform overdue for South Africa as well
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sabeehah Motala - Project co-ordinator at Corruption Watch
Today at 08:07
Premier responds to imminent Cape peak Covid-19 projection
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 08:21
Park Run SA launches new event
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bruce Fordyce - Athlete And Manager at Park Run South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Update on the Western Cape Economy-Level 3 lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running-BPESA Strategic Business partner City of Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gareth Pritchard - Chief Executive Officer of BPeSA Western Cape
Today at 10:45
Why are Capetonians still paying the R100 water levy charged by the City of Cape Town?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Nielsen
Today at 11:05
Is your business "Tone Deaf"?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cathy Wijnberg - CEO of Fetola
Today at 11:32
The Currency of care with Dr Roze Philips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Santaco WC will meet to determine whether or not to hike taxi fares from July Santaco in the Western Cape is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a taxi fare increase in the province. 16 June 2020 5:20 PM
Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers A new report by two Stellenbosch academics argues that all children should return to schools, crèches and ECD centres immediately. 16 June 2020 4:28 PM
Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop Many psychiatric patients are at higher risk for Covid-19 due to co-morbid diseases and difficulties in following preventative mea... 16 June 2020 2:33 PM
View all Local
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”. 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
View all Politics
Heroes and Zeroes: Good liquor ads - and that 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great campaigns and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses An investment banker tells how his side hustle became a business that helps other businesses. 16 June 2020 7:06 PM
View all Business
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Wanderlust Wednesdays

Wanderlust Wednesdays

17 June 2020 7:06 AM

On the 28th May, the South African government announced that travel will resume under strict measures. Domestic travel will only be allowed for business purposes and international travel will only be limited for repatriation purposes. John Maytham, in for Refilwe Moloto, speaks to Chris Zweigenthal, Chief Executive of the Airlines Association of South Africa.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Mustadafin Foundation continues to help the poor especially during lockdown

17 June 2020 6:58 AM

The longest night of the year in the Southern Hemisphere is coming up, and it is on this night each year that the Mustadafin Foundation prepares food for the many homeless and poor of Cape Town. John Maytham speaks to Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem, director of the Mustadafin Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Marc Lottering on soaring ticket sales for new show

16 June 2020 9:20 AM

Marc Lottering talks to Lester Kiewit about the success of his online lockdown show, My
Fellow South Africans.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Takalani Sesame's Elmo on their new season

16 June 2020 8:36 AM

Takalani Sesame kicked off another season on June 1 with a strong focus on making learning fun. Elmo (voiced by Damon Berry) and Innocent Nkata, MD of Sesame Workshop SA talk to Lester Kiewit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Red Cross Childrens Hospital on how lifting lockdown is impacting kids

16 June 2020 8:25 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to Carla Brown, the head of social work at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital to see if they have had an increase in cases of trauma and injury since the lifting of lockdown regulations relating to the sale of alcohol.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An American Spy In Moscow

16 June 2020 8:00 AM

A rescued Chinese billionaire held hostage in his own mansion. 

The Coronavirus vaccine race it seems countries are in a bidding war.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fever screening will not stop the spread of Covid-19

16 June 2020 7:39 AM

Fever screening is not effective in curbing the spread of disease. Professor Andrea Fuller, Director of the Brain Function Research Group explains.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Starving SA paying more for food under lockdown

16 June 2020 7:22 AM

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity researcher, Julie Smith, talks to Lester Kiewit about the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on food prices, and the uses of social grants. This as many struggling families are now forced to spend 30percent more on food than before the lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesdays: How Facebook is tracking your activity

16 June 2020 6:57 AM

It is sometimes quite scary that Facebook's "bots" are choosing what is relevant to you, especially when you consider the role it is said to have played in the outcome of elections around the world, particularly in the 2016 US elections. Lester Kiewit speaks to Bryan Turner, data analyst at World Wide Worx.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The 'Afrillennial'

16 June 2020 6:46 AM

Stereotypes about Millennials are unhelpful, not least because they aren't even true. Especially in the South African case. Why is there still so many misconceptions about 51% of the working population? Lester Kiewit speaks to Berniece Hieckmann, head of Metropolitan's new business unit focussed on financial solutions for younger clients.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

World Local

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

SA COVID-19 advisory committee may consider using steroid drug to treat patients

17 June 2020 6:39 AM

Lavender Hill community shattered after shooting claims 3-year-old's life

17 June 2020 6:28 AM

Calls mount for tougher stance from SA justice system on GBV perpetrators

17 June 2020 6:17 AM

