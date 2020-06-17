The World View - A Coronavirus Breakthrough

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:08
Schools in danger
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running-BPESA Strategic Business partner City of Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gareth Pritchard - Chief Executive Officer of BPeSA Western Cape
Today at 10:45
Why are Capetonians still paying the R100 water levy charged by the City of Cape Town?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Nielsen
Today at 11:05
Is your business "Tone Deaf"?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cathy Wijnberg - CEO of Fetola
Today at 11:32
The Currency of care with Dr Roze Philips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's "energy mix". 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation. 17 June 2020 9:16 AM
That 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View - A Coronavirus Breakthrough

The World View - A Coronavirus Breakthrough

17 June 2020 7:56 AM

 India & China lash violence between soldiers from both nations. 

The Premier league's return back tonight after a 3 month hiatus.


Is the Western Cape nearing its Covid-19 peak

17 June 2020 8:28 AM

Dr Piet Streicher is an engineer and member of PANDA, (Pandemic Data and Analytics) and he reckons that we should be hitting our peak Covid-19 mortality rate very soon, and that it will ease up after that. He explains his view to John Maytham.

Police reform overdue for South Africa as well

17 June 2020 7:44 AM

There has been an increased scrutiny of police behaviour in recent weeks following a number of cases in the USA and in South Africa, where excessive use of force has led to the deaths of those being apprehended. John Maytham speaks to Sabeehah Motala of Corruption watch about an article she recently co-wrote with Melusi Ncala in which they give the view that our policing system is overdue for reform.

How excited should we be about promising results from use of dexamethasone?

17 June 2020 7:37 AM

There has been excitement over the promising results from a clinical trial in the United Kingdom (UK) that show dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, can be lifesaving for patients who are critically ill with COVID-19. John Maytham, in for Refilwe Moloto, speaks to Professor Helmuth Reuter, infectious diseases specialist, rheumatologist and head of Stellenbosch University Division of Clinical Pharmacology.

Wanderlust Wednesdays

17 June 2020 7:06 AM

On the 28th May, the South African government announced that travel will resume under strict measures. Domestic travel will only be allowed for business purposes and international travel will only be limited for repatriation purposes. John Maytham, in for Refilwe Moloto, speaks to Chris Zweigenthal, Chief Executive of the Airlines Association of South Africa.

Mustadafin Foundation continues to help the poor especially during lockdown

17 June 2020 6:58 AM

The longest night of the year in the Southern Hemisphere is coming up, and it is on this night each year that the Mustadafin Foundation prepares food for the many homeless and poor of Cape Town. John Maytham speaks to Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem, director of the Mustadafin Foundation.

Marc Lottering on soaring ticket sales for new show

16 June 2020 9:20 AM

Marc Lottering talks to Lester Kiewit about the success of his online lockdown show, My Fellow South Africans.
Fellow South Africans.

Takalani Sesame's Elmo on their new season

16 June 2020 8:36 AM

Takalani Sesame kicked off another season on June 1 with a strong focus on making learning fun. Elmo (voiced by Damon Berry) and Innocent Nkata, MD of Sesame Workshop SA talk to Lester Kiewit

Red Cross Childrens Hospital on how lifting lockdown is impacting kids

16 June 2020 8:25 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to Carla Brown, the head of social work at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital to see if they have had an increase in cases of trauma and injury since the lifting of lockdown regulations relating to the sale of alcohol.

The World View - An American Spy In Moscow

16 June 2020 8:00 AM

A rescued Chinese billionaire held hostage in his own mansion. 

The Coronavirus vaccine race it seems countries are in a bidding war.

Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment

World Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

World Local

7 suspects arrested for deadly Jabulani hostel mass shooting

17 June 2020 9:42 AM

COVID-19 UPDATE: SA death toll rises to 1,625

17 June 2020 9:25 AM

All children should return to school without delay, two academics say in report

17 June 2020 9:01 AM

