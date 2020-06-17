Premier Alan Winde comments on W Cape peak predictions

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde chats to John Maytham about the peak predictions for Covid-19.
Government finally unveiled the long-awaited business rescue plan for South African Airways on Tuesday evening and under the terms of the plan, government will have to raise more than R10 billion. It will cover creditors who have funded the airline since it went into business rescue in December, as well as employee severance packages. John Maytham speaks to Guy Leitch, Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Piet Streicher is an engineer and member of PANDA, (Pandemic Data and Analytics) and he reckons that we should be hitting our peak Covid-19 mortality rate very soon, and that it will ease up after that. He explains his view to John Maytham.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There has been an increased scrutiny of police behaviour in recent weeks following a number of cases in the USA and in South Africa, where excessive use of force has led to the deaths of those being apprehended. John Maytham speaks to Sabeehah Motala of Corruption watch about an article she recently co-wrote with Melusi Ncala in which they give the view that our policing system is overdue for reform.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There has been excitement over the promising results from a clinical trial in the United Kingdom (UK) that show dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, can be lifesaving for patients who are critically ill with COVID-19. John Maytham, in for Refilwe Moloto, speaks to Professor Helmuth Reuter, infectious diseases specialist, rheumatologist and head of Stellenbosch University Division of Clinical Pharmacology.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the 28th May, the South African government announced that travel will resume under strict measures. Domestic travel will only be allowed for business purposes and international travel will only be limited for repatriation purposes. John Maytham, in for Refilwe Moloto, speaks to Chris Zweigenthal, Chief Executive of the Airlines Association of South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The longest night of the year in the Southern Hemisphere is coming up, and it is on this night each year that the Mustadafin Foundation prepares food for the many homeless and poor of Cape Town. John Maytham speaks to Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem, director of the Mustadafin Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Takalani Sesame kicked off another season on June 1 with a strong focus on making learning fun. Elmo (voiced by Damon Berry) and Innocent Nkata, MD of Sesame Workshop SA talk to Lester KiewitLISTEN TO PODCAST