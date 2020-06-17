Premier Alan Winde comments on W Cape peak predictions

How do restaurants plan to keep patrons and staff safe now that government has
announced the sector will soon be able to re-open for sit down diners? Refilwe Moloto
speaks to Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa.
NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema talks to Refilwe Moloto about the arrest of eight
suspects for allegedly looting VBS Mutual Bank.
China’s backwards step problems from a 2nd wave of Covid 19.
Racial stereotyping some commercial brands are finally ripe for change.
The newly appointed chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana of the SA Council of Churches speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their objectives in coming months as South Africa loosens lockdown regulations while still facing an approaching peak in infections.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize talks to Refilwe Moloto about moving towards new lockdown restrictions and gives context to the excitement surrounding the steroid dexamethasone in reducing Covid-19 deaths.
Refilwe speaks to Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
Wynand van Vuuren from King Price talks to Refilwe Moloto about how lowering the allowed blood-alcohol level for driving to zero, may impact on insurance claims and cover in the future and retrospectively, as lawmakers consider the change.
Government finally unveiled the long-awaited business rescue plan for South African Airways on Tuesday evening and under the terms of the plan, government will have to raise more than R10 billion. It will cover creditors who have funded the airline since it went into business rescue in December, as well as employee severance packages. John Maytham speaks to Guy Leitch, Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.