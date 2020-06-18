Newly appointed Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change speaks

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Is it time for R100 water levy charged by the CoCT to be scrapped?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Nielson - Deputy mayor and finance MMC at ...
Today at 09:50
How well will the gaming industry recover under advanced lockdown level 3?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 10:08
NPA: Suspects in the VBS bank heist appears in court today
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
Restaurant readiness for sit patrons during advanced lockdown level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 11:05
Stuart Taylor Presents-Learner husband in lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Stuart Taylor
Today at 11:32
New operations and logistics app to help companies during covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Stephans
Today at 11:45
New record set for Robben Island crossing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Stramrood - Extreme Swimmer at ...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
[GRAPHICS] Advanced lockdown level 3 at a glance Presidency Cyril Ramaphosa announced further easing of level 3 restrictions on Wednesday night. 18 June 2020 6:53 AM
Covid-19 update: 1,419 hospital admissions in the Western Cape The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province t... 17 June 2020 7:30 PM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
'Ramaphosa seems less decisive due to values around inclusive decision-making' Prof Dirk Kotze says President Cyril Ramaphosa's style of political leadership is focused on consensus-building and inclusive deci... 17 June 2020 6:42 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown measures The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening. 17 June 2020 5:38 PM
Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of... 17 June 2020 11:11 AM
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and... 17 June 2020 5:32 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Newly appointed Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change speaks

Newly appointed Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change speaks

18 June 2020 7:36 AM

The newly appointed chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana of the SA Council of Churches speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their objectives in coming months as South Africa loosens lockdown regulations while still facing an approaching peak in infections.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

How do restaurants propose to safely re-open for sitdowns?

18 June 2020 8:38 AM

How do restaurants plan to keep patrons and staff safe now that government has
announced the sector will soon be able to re-open for sit down diners? Refilwe Moloto
speaks to Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NPA on VBS arrests

18 June 2020 8:26 AM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema talks to Refilwe Moloto about the arrest of eight
suspects for allegedly looting VBS Mutual Bank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World - India’s clash with China

18 June 2020 8:03 AM

China’s backwards step problems from a 2nd wave of Covid 19.

Racial stereotyping some commercial brands are finally ripe for change.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

18 June 2020 7:56 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursday: The Future of Work

18 June 2020 7:24 AM

Refilwe speaks to Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Driving 'under the influence' changes and how insurance might respond

18 June 2020 7:05 AM

Wynand van Vuuren from King Price talks to Refilwe Moloto about how lowering the allowed blood-alcohol level for driving to zero, may impact on insurance claims and cover in the future and retrospectively, as lawmakers consider the change.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde comments on W Cape peak predictions

17 June 2020 10:02 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde chats to John Maytham about the peak predictions for Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA business rescue plan finally unveiled

17 June 2020 9:56 AM

Government finally unveiled the long-awaited business rescue plan for South African Airways on Tuesday evening and under the terms of the plan, government will have to raise more than R10 billion. It will cover creditors who have funded the airline since it went into business rescue in December, as well as employee severance packages. John Maytham speaks to Guy Leitch, Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the Western Cape nearing its Covid-19 peak

17 June 2020 8:28 AM

Dr Piet Streicher is an engineer and member of PANDA, (Pandemic Data and Analytics) and he reckons that we should be hitting our peak Covid-19 mortality rate very soon, and that it will ease up after that. He explains his view to John Maytham.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zero-tolerance alcohol driving law includes alcohol-based medications - insurer

Local Politics

JUST IN: Ramaphosa reopens sit-down restaurants, cinemas, theatres and salons

Politics

'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Family demands answers after baby goes missing at Rahima Moosa Hospital

18 June 2020 8:25 AM

COVID-19 measures in place at Mthatha convent - EC Health Dept

18 June 2020 7:59 AM

Brutality against women and children defies comprehension - Ramaphosa

18 June 2020 7:29 AM

