What do fewer restrictions mean for tourism

Today at 08:21
Chef's Corner : Instant Pot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zorah Booley - Photographer, Chef and Content Creator at inthemidnightkitchen.com
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist with Dr Chris Smith
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist Continues with callers for Dr Chris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news - Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Rules when your employer asks you to self-isolate at home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Bagraim
Today at 11:05
What is the future of young people post covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:32
New operations and logistics app
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Stephans
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone Boeta Cassiem says he can't thank his donors enough for funding his cataract removal surgery. 18 June 2020 5:40 PM
How will opening up of restaurants and hair salons affect Covid-19 numbers? CapeTalk's John Maytham asks Professor Landon Meyer about the health dangers of further relaxing level 3 lockdown restrictions. 18 June 2020 5:28 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave. 18 June 2020 9:18 AM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. 18 June 2020 3:07 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
What do fewer restrictions mean for tourism

What do fewer restrictions mean for tourism

19 June 2020 7:27 AM

CEO of Tourism, Sisa Ntshona, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how ready the sector is to respond to the loosening of lockdown regulations as recently announced by the president.


The World View - The Donald Trump Book

19 June 2020 8:03 AM

Statues, Signs & Songs the black lives matter campaign takes a twist in the UK.

Farewell to the forces sweetheart the death of Dame Vera Lynn.

TERS Funding and UIF survey shows many employers coming up short

19 June 2020 7:35 AM

Employers and workers were promised financial relief by government, but according to the latest survey by the National Employers' Association of South Africa (Neasa), only 81% recieved their April payments and of those, only 54% were paid in full. The figures for May are lagging even more. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive of Neasa.

Everyday Xhosa: ULOYIKO, U-L-O-Y-I-K-O,

19 June 2020 6:53 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa 

Today’s isiXhosa word is ULOYIKO, U-L-O-Y-I-K-O, it means fear, dread. A feeling we’ve come to know too well since the arrival of COVID-19. A feeling that’s only going to grow as we come to the realization that the absolute worst is still to come. The stories I’ve heard so far are horrific. Families losing two or more family members within days. Seemingly healthy people with no symptoms just keeling over and dying. People we know. NDIYOYIKA (I am afraid). 

I can’t even take comfort in the fact that there are currently more than 120 COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of trials or the discovery that the drug dexamethasone can dramatically increase Covid-19 patients’ chances of survival. 

While they’re at it, can they try and find a cure for Gender Based Violence? I’m pretty sure ULOYIKO is known and felt by women daily all over this country. Let’s fight GBV with the same vigour with which we fight racism. Let women live free from ULOYIKO.

Non-profit Health Warriors empowers youngster to become wellness professionals

19 June 2020 6:50 AM

Chris Barkley, the founder and CEO of Health Warriors, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how they train youngsters from disadvantaged communities to become income generating wellness professionals.

How do restaurants propose to safely re-open for sitdowns?

18 June 2020 8:38 AM

How do restaurants plan to keep patrons and staff safe now that government has
announced the sector will soon be able to re-open for sit down diners? Refilwe Moloto
speaks to Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa.

NPA on VBS arrests

18 June 2020 8:26 AM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema talks to Refilwe Moloto about the arrest of eight
suspects for allegedly looting VBS Mutual Bank.

The World - India’s clash with China

18 June 2020 8:03 AM

China’s backwards step problems from a 2nd wave of Covid 19.

Racial stereotyping some commercial brands are finally ripe for change.

 

#IFQSAT:

18 June 2020 7:56 AM
Newly appointed Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change speaks

18 June 2020 7:36 AM

The newly appointed chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana of the SA Council of Churches speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their objectives in coming months as South Africa loosens lockdown regulations while still facing an approaching peak in infections.

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Lifestyle Business

Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

Local

Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind

Local

Kganyago: SA must open up for investment and increase productivity

19 June 2020 7:56 AM

Gauteng DA: Municipalities that invested in VBS must pay back funds

19 June 2020 7:42 AM

WC Health Dept has high hopes for nasal oxygen treatment of COVID-19 patients

19 June 2020 7:32 AM

