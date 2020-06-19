What do fewer restrictions mean for tourism

CEO of Tourism, Sisa Ntshona, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how ready the sector is to respond to the loosening of lockdown regulations as recently announced by the president.
Statues, Signs & Songs the black lives matter campaign takes a twist in the UK.
Farewell to the forces sweetheart the death of Dame Vera Lynn.
Employers and workers were promised financial relief by government, but according to the latest survey by the National Employers' Association of South Africa (Neasa), only 81% recieved their April payments and of those, only 54% were paid in full. The figures for May are lagging even more. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive of Neasa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today’s isiXhosa word is ULOYIKO, U-L-O-Y-I-K-O, it means fear, dread. A feeling we’ve come to know too well since the arrival of COVID-19. A feeling that’s only going to grow as we come to the realization that the absolute worst is still to come. The stories I’ve heard so far are horrific. Families losing two or more family members within days. Seemingly healthy people with no symptoms just keeling over and dying. People we know. NDIYOYIKA (I am afraid).
I can’t even take comfort in the fact that there are currently more than 120 COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of trials or the discovery that the drug dexamethasone can dramatically increase Covid-19 patients’ chances of survival.
While they’re at it, can they try and find a cure for Gender Based Violence? I’m pretty sure ULOYIKO is known and felt by women daily all over this country. Let’s fight GBV with the same vigour with which we fight racism. Let women live free from ULOYIKO.
Chris Barkley, the founder and CEO of Health Warriors, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how they train youngsters from disadvantaged communities to become income generating wellness professionals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How do restaurants plan to keep patrons and staff safe now that government has
announced the sector will soon be able to re-open for sit down diners? Refilwe Moloto
speaks to Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa.
NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema talks to Refilwe Moloto about the arrest of eight
suspects for allegedly looting VBS Mutual Bank.
China’s backwards step problems from a 2nd wave of Covid 19.
Racial stereotyping some commercial brands are finally ripe for change.
The newly appointed chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana of the SA Council of Churches speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their objectives in coming months as South Africa loosens lockdown regulations while still facing an approaching peak in infections.LISTEN TO PODCAST