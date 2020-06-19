Chef's Corner : Instant Pot

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
'Domestic tourism is going to be the industry's bread and butter' SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says players will have to re-calibrate to affordable price points and user-friendly offerings. 19 June 2020 8:46 AM
Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone Boeta Cassiem says he can't thank his donors enough for funding his cataract removal surgery. 18 June 2020 5:40 PM
View all Local
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave. 18 June 2020 9:18 AM
View all Politics
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open. 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
View all Sport
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
View all Entertainment
We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery) Statues are toppling and tempers are flaring - Black Lives Matter UK has achieved much in a short time. 19 June 2020 10:21 AM
Are some populations more resistant to Covid-19 than others? Scientist Laura Spinney discusses the idea that some populations are better protected than others against the novel coronavirus. 17 June 2020 3:56 PM
China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing "Oh, boy! This is a worry," says Adam Gilchrist. "Heavily armed soldiers and nuclear weapons rubbing each other up the wrong way…" 17 June 2020 12:40 PM
View all World
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Chef's Corner : Instant Pot

Chef's Corner : Instant Pot

19 June 2020 8:36 AM

The Instant Pot has become a modern classic as far as appliances go. Chef Zorah Booley shares some of her favourite recipes and tips.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

#IFQSAT:

19 June 2020 8:29 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's Raven Klaasen using lockdown to bond with family

19 June 2020 8:25 AM

South African tennis doubles star Raven Klaasen has been spending lockdown in Cape
Town where he's used the downtime to bond with his family. Refilwe Moloto caught up
with him.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Donald Trump Book

19 June 2020 8:03 AM

Statues, Signs & Songs the black lives matter campaign takes a twist in the UK.

Farewell to the forces sweetheart the death of Dame Vera Lynn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TERS Funding and UIF survey shows many employers coming up short

19 June 2020 7:35 AM

Employers and workers were promised financial relief by government, but according to the latest survey by the National Employers' Association of South Africa (Neasa), only 81% recieved their April payments and of those, only 54% were paid in full. The figures for May are lagging even more. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive of Neasa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What do fewer restrictions mean for tourism

19 June 2020 7:27 AM

CEO of Tourism, Sisa Ntshona, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how ready the sector is to respond to the loosening of lockdown regulations as recently announced by the president.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa: ULOYIKO, U-L-O-Y-I-K-O,

19 June 2020 6:53 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa 

Today’s isiXhosa word is ULOYIKO, U-L-O-Y-I-K-O, it means fear, dread. A feeling we’ve come to know too well since the arrival of COVID-19. A feeling that’s only going to grow as we come to the realization that the absolute worst is still to come. The stories I’ve heard so far are horrific. Families losing two or more family members within days. Seemingly healthy people with no symptoms just keeling over and dying. People we know. NDIYOYIKA (I am afraid). 

I can’t even take comfort in the fact that there are currently more than 120 COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of trials or the discovery that the drug dexamethasone can dramatically increase Covid-19 patients’ chances of survival. 

While they’re at it, can they try and find a cure for Gender Based Violence? I’m pretty sure ULOYIKO is known and felt by women daily all over this country. Let’s fight GBV with the same vigour with which we fight racism. Let women live free from ULOYIKO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Non-profit Health Warriors empowers youngster to become wellness professionals

19 June 2020 6:50 AM

Chris Barkley, the founder and CEO of Health Warriors, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how they train youngsters from disadvantaged communities to become income generating wellness professionals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do restaurants propose to safely re-open for sitdowns?

18 June 2020 8:38 AM

How do restaurants plan to keep patrons and staff safe now that government has
announced the sector will soon be able to re-open for sit down diners? Refilwe Moloto
speaks to Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NPA on VBS arrests

18 June 2020 8:26 AM

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema talks to Refilwe Moloto about the arrest of eight
suspects for allegedly looting VBS Mutual Bank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

