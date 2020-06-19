What do fewer restrictions mean for tourism

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa



Today’s isiXhosa word is ULOYIKO, U-L-O-Y-I-K-O, it means fear, dread. A feeling we’ve come to know too well since the arrival of COVID-19. A feeling that’s only going to grow as we come to the realization that the absolute worst is still to come. The stories I’ve heard so far are horrific. Families losing two or more family members within days. Seemingly healthy people with no symptoms just keeling over and dying. People we know. NDIYOYIKA (I am afraid).



I can’t even take comfort in the fact that there are currently more than 120 COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of trials or the discovery that the drug dexamethasone can dramatically increase Covid-19 patients’ chances of survival.



While they’re at it, can they try and find a cure for Gender Based Violence? I’m pretty sure ULOYIKO is known and felt by women daily all over this country. Let’s fight GBV with the same vigour with which we fight racism. Let women live free from ULOYIKO.

