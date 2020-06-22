Transport bail-out plan

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
What we can expect from Mboweni's Budget
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana - Chief economist at IQ Business
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
#ResistPatriarchy: Men of faith against GBV campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bafana Khumalo
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Tribute to Shahied Ajam , D6 fighter
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases jump to 92 681, close to 5 000 new infections June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures. 21 June 2020 9:14 AM
Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night. 19 June 2020 7:12 PM
Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the coun... 19 June 2020 5:28 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package A taxi association in Gauteng has threatened to stage a shutdown on Monday after rejecting the government's financial relief offer... 19 June 2020 2:18 PM
'Domestic tourism is going to be the industry's bread and butter' SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says players will have to re-calibrate to affordable price points and user-friendly offerings. 19 June 2020 8:46 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not. 19 June 2020 2:46 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Transport bail-out plan

Transport bail-out plan

22 June 2020 7:21 AM

Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela reflects on national government's
billion rand transport bailout plan, the resulting Gauteng taxi strike with Santaco saying
it is too little, and what this could mean for the Cape, where taxi bosses have hiked
fares drastically.


Moooo-lah Monday

22 June 2020 6:57 AM

May Fisher-French talks about diversifying your investments which could include a range of unusual options like cows, blueberries or honey.

Sheba Feminine creates biodegradable feminine hygiene products

22 June 2020 6:52 AM

Refilwe chats to Zizipho Ntobongwana, founder of Sheba Feminine, a local company
that makes biodegradable tampons, pads and panty liners.

Chef's Corner : Instant Pot

19 June 2020 8:36 AM

The Instant Pot has become a modern classic as far as appliances go. Chef Zorah Booley shares some of her favourite recipes and tips.

#IFQSAT:

19 June 2020 8:29 AM
SA's Raven Klaasen using lockdown to bond with family

19 June 2020 8:25 AM

South African tennis doubles star Raven Klaasen has been spending lockdown in Cape
Town where he's used the downtime to bond with his family. Refilwe Moloto caught up
with him.

The World View - The Donald Trump Book

19 June 2020 8:03 AM

Statues, Signs & Songs the black lives matter campaign takes a twist in the UK.

Farewell to the forces sweetheart the death of Dame Vera Lynn.

TERS Funding and UIF survey shows many employers coming up short

19 June 2020 7:35 AM

Employers and workers were promised financial relief by government, but according to the latest survey by the National Employers' Association of South Africa (Neasa), only 81% recieved their April payments and of those, only 54% were paid in full. The figures for May are lagging even more. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive of Neasa.

What do fewer restrictions mean for tourism

19 June 2020 7:27 AM

CEO of Tourism, Sisa Ntshona, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how ready the sector is to respond to the loosening of lockdown regulations as recently announced by the president.

Everyday Xhosa: ULOYIKO, U-L-O-Y-I-K-O,

19 June 2020 6:53 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa 

Today's isiXhosa word is ULOYIKO, U-L-O-Y-I-K-O, it means fear, dread. A feeling we've come to know too well since the arrival of COVID-19. A feeling that's only going to grow as we come to the realization that the absolute worst is still to come. The stories I've heard so far are horrific. Families losing two or more family members within days. Seemingly healthy people with no symptoms just keeling over and dying. People we know. NDIYOYIKA (I am afraid). 

I can't even take comfort in the fact that there are currently more than 120 COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of trials or the discovery that the drug dexamethasone can dramatically increase Covid-19 patients' chances of survival. 

While they're at it, can they try and find a cure for Gender Based Violence? I'm pretty sure ULOYIKO is known and felt by women daily all over this country. Let's fight GBV with the same vigour with which we fight racism. Let women live free from ULOYIKO.

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT

Local

Hout Bay creche torched after law enforcement demolishes 'illegal' structure

Local

Chinese researchers launch phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccine

21 June 2020 7:05 PM

Mbalula slams Santaco’s planned shutdown as counterproductive

21 June 2020 6:49 PM

Trump urges slowdown in COVID-19 testing, calling it a 'double-edge sword'

21 June 2020 5:35 PM

