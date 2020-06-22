Transport bail-out plan

Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela reflects on national government's
billion rand transport bailout plan, the resulting Gauteng taxi strike with Santaco saying
it is too little, and what this could mean for the Cape, where taxi bosses have hiked
fares drastically.
May Fisher-French talks about diversifying your investments which could include a range of unusual options like cows, blueberries or honey.
Refilwe chats to Zizipho Ntobongwana, founder of Sheba Feminine, a local company
that makes biodegradable tampons, pads and panty liners.
The Instant Pot has become a modern classic as far as appliances go. Chef Zorah Booley shares some of her favourite recipes and tips.
South African tennis doubles star Raven Klaasen has been spending lockdown in Cape
Town where he's used the downtime to bond with his family. Refilwe Moloto caught up
with him.
Statues, Signs & Songs the black lives matter campaign takes a twist in the UK.
Farewell to the forces sweetheart the death of Dame Vera Lynn.
Employers and workers were promised financial relief by government, but according to the latest survey by the National Employers' Association of South Africa (Neasa), only 81% recieved their April payments and of those, only 54% were paid in full. The figures for May are lagging even more. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive of Neasa.
CEO of Tourism, Sisa Ntshona, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how ready the sector is to respond to the loosening of lockdown regulations as recently announced by the president.
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa | Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today’s isiXhosa word is ULOYIKO, U-L-O-Y-I-K-O, it means fear, dread. A feeling we’ve come to know too well since the arrival of COVID-19. A feeling that’s only going to grow as we come to the realization that the absolute worst is still to come. The stories I’ve heard so far are horrific. Families losing two or more family members within days. Seemingly healthy people with no symptoms just keeling over and dying. People we know. NDIYOYIKA (I am afraid).
I can’t even take comfort in the fact that there are currently more than 120 COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of trials or the discovery that the drug dexamethasone can dramatically increase Covid-19 patients’ chances of survival.
While they’re at it, can they try and find a cure for Gender Based Violence? I’m pretty sure ULOYIKO is known and felt by women daily all over this country. Let’s fight GBV with the same vigour with which we fight racism. Let women live free from ULOYIKO.