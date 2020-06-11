IFQSAT: We need to check our biases towards caring more for attractive victims of gender based violence

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
The Pridwin Preparatory School case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Identifying one quick win for the government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:55
New community ambassadors to support COVID-19 awareness efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deidre Pieterson - Covid-19 community ambassador
Today at 17:05
South Africa can get Covid-19 under control if it blocks the routes that enable transmission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits
Today at 17:20
The toppling of statues - which should go and which should stay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Naomi Roux - Urbanist and visual historian who works on heritage, memory, public space and urban transformations
Today at 17:46
How safe is our food during the Covid-19 pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucia Anelich - Food safety expert & consultant in food safety
Today at 20:25
This is how ad agencies in SA continued to make TV ads while under Covid-19 lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer
Today at 20:48
How new zero-tolerance drunk driving law will affect your car insurance
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance
Today at 21:31
NPO aims to send silent trigger to the GBV Command Centre
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
CT mayor and D6WC pay tribute to fallen District Six activist Shahied Ajam Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato joined members of the District Six Working Committee (D6WC) on Monday morning to pay tribute to Shahied... 22 June 2020 1:25 PM
JP Smith condemns destruction of public assets in Hangberg and Dunoon The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says several arrests have been made after a crèche was burnt down in Hangberg and two MyCiTi buse... 22 June 2020 11:10 AM
W Cape taxis say they will not strike - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela Madikizela says the province has had fruitful engagements with the taxi industry about capacity issues as well as permits. 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity? Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity. 22 June 2020 11:03 AM
W Cape taxis say they will not strike - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela Madikizela says the province has had fruitful engagements with the taxi industry about capacity issues as well as permits. 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package A taxi association in Gauteng has threatened to stage a shutdown on Monday after rejecting the government’s financial relief offer... 19 June 2020 2:18 PM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not. 19 June 2020 2:46 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT: We need to check our biases towards caring more for attractive victims of gender based violence

#IFQSAT: We need to check our biases towards caring more for attractive victims of gender based violence

11 June 2020 7:44 AM


The Emerging Economies

22 June 2020 8:33 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School.

What we can expect from Mboweni's Budget

22 June 2020 8:24 AM

Sifiso Skenjana, chief economist at IQ Business, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the challenges facing Finance Minister Tito Mboweni when it comes to Wednesday's Budget
announcement.

#IFQSAT:

22 June 2020 8:10 AM
The World View - A Terrorist Killing Spree

22 June 2020 8:00 AM

The Donald Trump rally mixed views on the low turnout in Oklahoma.

A German statue controversy over a new monument that’s just gone up.

Transport bail-out plan

22 June 2020 7:21 AM

Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela reflects on national government's
billion rand transport bailout plan, the resulting Gauteng taxi strike with Santaco saying
it is too little, and what this could mean for the Cape, where taxi bosses have hiked
fares drastically.

Moooo-lah Monday

22 June 2020 6:57 AM

May Fisher-French talks about diversifying your investments which could include a range of unusual options like cows, blueberries or honey.

Sheba Feminine creates biodegradable feminine hygiene products

22 June 2020 6:52 AM

Refilwe chats to Zizipho Ntobongwana, founder of Sheba Feminine, a local company
that makes biodegradable tampons, pads and panty liners.

Chef's Corner : Instant Pot

19 June 2020 8:36 AM

The Instant Pot has become a modern classic as far as appliances go. Chef Zorah Booley shares some of her favourite recipes and tips.

#IFQSAT:

19 June 2020 8:29 AM
SA's Raven Klaasen using lockdown to bond with family

19 June 2020 8:25 AM

South African tennis doubles star Raven Klaasen has been spending lockdown in Cape
Town where he's used the downtime to bond with his family. Refilwe Moloto caught up
with him.

These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases

Local

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

Business Opinion Lifestyle

No taxi fare increase in WC, says Santaco

22 June 2020 4:09 PM

Presidency announces commencement of certain parts of POPI Act

22 June 2020 3:44 PM

Coronavirus pandemic still accelerating: WHO chief

22 June 2020 1:09 PM

