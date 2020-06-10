IFQSAT: That a wealth of empathetic and creative policy-making ideas exists in the CapeTalk audience, to better our country. Bring them to me

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sifiso Skenjana, chief economist at IQ Business, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the challenges facing Finance Minister Tito Mboweni when it comes to Wednesday's Budget
announcement.
The Donald Trump rally mixed views on the low turnout in Oklahoma.
A German statue controversy over a new monument that’s just gone up.
Western Cape Transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela reflects on national government's
billion rand transport bailout plan, the resulting Gauteng taxi strike with Santaco saying
it is too little, and what this could mean for the Cape, where taxi bosses have hiked
fares drastically.
May Fisher-French talks about diversifying your investments which could include a range of unusual options like cows, blueberries or honey.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe chats to Zizipho Ntobongwana, founder of Sheba Feminine, a local company
that makes biodegradable tampons, pads and panty liners.
The Instant Pot has become a modern classic as far as appliances go. Chef Zorah Booley shares some of her favourite recipes and tips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African tennis doubles star Raven Klaasen has been spending lockdown in Cape
Town where he's used the downtime to bond with his family. Refilwe Moloto caught up
with him.