Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
SA Airlink v SAA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 08:21
Are food prices coming down?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Cape Town protests: Sinister element at play?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Khalied Sayed - Member of Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Cape Town Central at ANC
Today at 10:08
Taxi Pre Payment system
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
What can we expect from our Emergency Budget?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:20
FNB – WE'RE TALKING
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
DA: R6 million fraud at UIF could be tip of the iceberg
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Michael Cardo - Shadow Minister for Employment and Labour at DA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting. 22 June 2020 1:59 PM
'Mboweni's plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch' "Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we've seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana. 22 June 2020 11:43 AM
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity? Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity. 22 June 2020 11:03 AM
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world's first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now. 22 June 2020 3:01 PM
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa. 22 June 2020 1:22 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT:

#IFQSAT:

23 June 2020 7:36 AM


The World View - Coronavirus Spikes

23 June 2020 8:01 AM

A hot ahrctic it looks like record summer temperatures in Siberia.

The Teddy Roosevelt statue a New York museum plans to remove it.

Stonehenge two a 2nd ancient circle has been found in England).

SABC jobs on the line

23 June 2020 7:35 AM

Aubrey Tshabalala of the Communication Workers Union speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they plan on challenging the SABC's plan to retrench at least 600 employees.

NDPP's victory in Transnet corruption probe

23 June 2020 7:20 AM

Sindisiwe Twala, Spokesperson for the NPA's Investigating Directorate to Refilwe Moloto about the freezing of assets worth R232 million, belonging to Kubentheran Moodley and his company Albatime. This is part of the criminal investigation linked to Regiments Capital
Advisory services to Transnet.

Tech Tuesdays: Refurbished computers in demand due to more people working from home

23 June 2020 6:57 AM

The Covid-19 lockdown has created a situation where many households have had to
invest in additional personal computers and laptops, as they've had to work remotely
from home and also for online schooling. But with imports being restricted, the availability of new equipment has been constrained and this has led to a noticeable shift in demand towards refurbished laptops and desktop PCs, but are they up for the task?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien, a professional IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) company

Wine exports hamstrung by Covid-19

23 June 2020 6:52 AM

Although wine exports were given the green light to resume from May 1st, priority has
been given to perishables due to the limited operating capacity at our ports, and as a
result the wine shipments are being held back. This is proving to be a setback for South
Africa's wine exporters who might be losing ground to international competitors.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Maryna Calow, Spokesperson for Wines of South Africa
(Wosa).
(Wosa).

The Emerging Economies

22 June 2020 8:33 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School.

What we can expect from Mboweni's Budget

22 June 2020 8:24 AM

Sifiso Skenjana, chief economist at IQ Business, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the challenges facing Finance Minister Tito Mboweni when it comes to Wednesday's Budget
announcement.
announcement.

#IFQSAT:

22 June 2020 8:10 AM
The World View - A Terrorist Killing Spree

22 June 2020 8:00 AM

The Donald Trump rally mixed views on the low turnout in Oklahoma.

A German statue controversy over a new monument that's just gone up.

Trending

These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases

Local

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Infrastructure tampering will lead to outages, Eskom warns Gauteng residents

23 June 2020 7:33 AM

Suspect in Philippi teen Amahle Quku's murder expected in court

23 June 2020 6:54 AM

Jacob Zuma due in court today for arms deal corruption case

23 June 2020 6:32 AM

