The World View - Coronavirus Spikes

Today at 10:08
Taxi Pre Payment system
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Recovering addicts forgotten in cigarette ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guy du Plessis
Today at 11:05
What can we expect from our Emergency Budget?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:20
FNB – WE’RE TALKING
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
DA: R6 million fraud at UIF could be tip of the iceberg
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Michael Cardo - Shadow Minister for Employment and Labour at DA
Latest Local
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
CT mayor and D6WC pay tribute to fallen District Six activist Shahied Ajam Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato joined members of the District Six Working Committee (D6WC) on Monday morning to pay tribute to Shahied... 22 June 2020 1:25 PM
JP Smith condemns destruction of public assets in Hangberg and Dunoon The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says several arrests have been made after a crèche was burnt down in Hangberg and two MyCiTi buse... 22 June 2020 11:10 AM
'South Africans are tired of hearing about allegations, they want heads to roll' NPA’s Investigating Directorate's spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala says corruption cases are progressing and will be taken to court. 23 June 2020 7:25 AM
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity? Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity. 22 June 2020 11:03 AM
W Cape taxis say they will not strike - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela Madikizela says the province has had fruitful engagements with the taxi industry about capacity issues as well as permits. 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
Great harvests (2nd largest maize production ever) to drive down food prices South Africa’s farms are producing massive amounts of food right now, says Wandile Sihlobo of the Agricultural Business Chamber. 23 June 2020 9:20 AM
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - Coronavirus Spikes

The World View - Coronavirus Spikes

23 June 2020 8:01 AM

A hot ahrctic it looks like record summer temperatures in Siberia.

The Teddy Roosevelt statue a New York museum plans to remove it.

Stonehenge two a 2nd ancient circle has been found in England.

 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Are food prices coming down?

23 June 2020 8:41 AM

Are food prices coming down soon? Some staples are 30% more expensive than they were a year ago. Refilwe speaks to Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Airlink v SAA

23 June 2020 8:23 AM

Carol Paton, the Editor at Large at Business Day, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the
battle by SA Airlink to ensure that SAA is liquidated and a stop is put to the business
rescue plan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

23 June 2020 7:36 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC jobs on the line

23 June 2020 7:35 AM

Aubrey Tshabalala of the Communication Workers Union speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they plan on challenging the SABC's plan to retrench at least 600 employees.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NDPP's victory in Transnet corruption probe

23 June 2020 7:20 AM

Sindisiwe Twala, Spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate to Refilwe Moloto about the freezing of assets worth R232 million, belonging to Kubentheran Moodley and his company Albatime. This is part of the criminal investigation linked to Regiments Capital
Advisory services to Transnet.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesdays: Refurbished computers in demand due to more people working from home

23 June 2020 6:57 AM

The Covid-19 lockdown has created a situation where many households have had to
invest in additional personal computers and laptops, as they've had to work remotely
from home and also for online schooling. But with imports being restricted, the availability of new equipment has been constrained and this has led to a noticeable shift in demand towards refurbished laptops and desktop PCs, but are they up for the task?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien, a professional IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) company

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wine exports hamstrung by Covid-19

23 June 2020 6:52 AM

Although wine exports were given the green light to resume from May 1st, priority has
been given to perishables due to the limited operating capacity at our ports, and as a
result the wine shipments are being held back. This is proving to be a setback for South
Africa's wine exporters who might be losing ground to international competitors.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Maryna Calow, Spokesperson for Wines of South Africa
(Wosa).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies

22 June 2020 8:33 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What we can expect from Mboweni's Budget

22 June 2020 8:24 AM

Sifiso Skenjana, chief economist at IQ Business, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the challenges facing Finance Minister Tito Mboweni when it comes to Wednesday's Budget
announcement.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Great harvests (2nd largest maize production ever) to drive down food prices

Business Opinion

These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases

Local

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANCWL's Dlamini believes change in attitude towards women starts at an early age

23 June 2020 10:08 AM

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court on arms deal corruption case

23 June 2020 10:01 AM

Zuma’s corruption case likely to take years to conclude, say legal experts

23 June 2020 9:28 AM

