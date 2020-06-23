SA Airlink v SAA

Carol Paton, the Editor at Large at Business Day, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the
battle by SA Airlink to ensure that SAA is liquidated and a stop is put to the business
rescue plan.
Are food prices coming down soon? Some staples are 30% more expensive than they were a year ago. Refilwe speaks to Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A hot ahrctic it looks like record summer temperatures in Siberia.
The Teddy Roosevelt statue a New York museum plans to remove it.
Stonehenge two a 2nd ancient circle has been found in England.
Aubrey Tshabalala of the Communication Workers Union speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they plan on challenging the SABC's plan to retrench at least 600 employees.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sindisiwe Twala, Spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate to Refilwe Moloto about the freezing of assets worth R232 million, belonging to Kubentheran Moodley and his company Albatime. This is part of the criminal investigation linked to Regiments Capital
Advisory services to Transnet.
The Covid-19 lockdown has created a situation where many households have had to
invest in additional personal computers and laptops, as they've had to work remotely
from home and also for online schooling. But with imports being restricted, the availability of new equipment has been constrained and this has led to a noticeable shift in demand towards refurbished laptops and desktop PCs, but are they up for the task?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien, a professional IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) company
Although wine exports were given the green light to resume from May 1st, priority has
been given to perishables due to the limited operating capacity at our ports, and as a
result the wine shipments are being held back. This is proving to be a setback for South
Africa's wine exporters who might be losing ground to international competitors.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Maryna Calow, Spokesperson for Wines of South Africa
(Wosa).
Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sifiso Skenjana, chief economist at IQ Business, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the challenges facing Finance Minister Tito Mboweni when it comes to Wednesday's Budget
announcement.