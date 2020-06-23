Are food prices coming down?

The Covid-19 lockdown has created a situation where many households have had to

invest in additional personal computers and laptops, as they've had to work remotely

from home and also for online schooling. But with imports being restricted, the availability of new equipment has been constrained and this has led to a noticeable shift in demand towards refurbished laptops and desktop PCs, but are they up for the task?



Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien, a professional IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) company

arrow_forward