Wanderlust Wednesday: National Arts Festival

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 08:07
How are universities navigating their way towards mid-year exams?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gasant Abarder - Manager: Media, Marketing and Communications, Department of Institutional Advancement, UWC
Prof Stan du Plessis - Chair of the Institutional Committee for Business Continuation at Stellenbosch Uni
125
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel (cont.)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:08
John Matisson
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
125
Today at 11:05
Lack of diversity at Media24 Books Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Athol Williams
125
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 18:09
Analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Busisiwe Radebe
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from Insurance Claims Africa re the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
125
