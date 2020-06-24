African Grey orphanage

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
How are universities navigating their way towards mid-year exams?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gasant Abarder - Manager: Media, Marketing and Communications, Department of Institutional Advancement, UWC
Prof Stan du Plessis - Chair of the Institutional Committee for Business Continuation at Stellenbosch Uni
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel (cont.)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
John Matisson
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
Today at 11:05
Lack of diversity at Media24 Books Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Athol Williams
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:09
Analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Busisiwe Radebe
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from Insurance Claims Africa re the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zuma trial faces possibility of another two-year delay There's a new delay in the case against former President Jacob Zuma as his co-accused challenges the NPA's racketeering charges. 23 June 2020 5:56 PM
'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days. 23 June 2020 5:26 PM
Western Cape Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,500 The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in th... 23 June 2020 4:48 PM
View all Local
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in... 23 June 2020 1:07 PM
Jacob Zuma pre-trial hearing postponed to 8 September Judge Kate Pillay agreed October would be too late for the matter to be heard and placed the pre-trial date for September. 23 June 2020 1:05 PM
'South Africans are tired of hearing about allegations, they want heads to roll' NPA’s Investigating Directorate's spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala says corruption cases are progressing and will be taken to court. 23 June 2020 7:25 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now. 22 June 2020 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
African Grey orphanage

African Grey orphanage

24 June 2020 7:01 AM

Many South Africans are unprepared for the demands of owning an African Grey parrot, which creates a massive burden of care on sanctuaries. Bird of Eden are trying to address this by building discarded pets their own free-flight enclosure. Isabel Wentzel, head curator of the The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their plan.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

#IFQSAT:

24 June 2020 7:45 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fighting back against insurance companies

24 June 2020 7:32 AM

What's the point of business interruption insurance when your insurer won't cover you for just that? Ryan Woolley , the CEO of Insurance Claims Africa is taking up that fight on behalf of 500 claimants. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social Development's R700million Covid relief grant headache

24 June 2020 7:26 AM

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu talks to Refilwe Moloto about how they plan on finding about R700million to pay asylum seekers and special permit holders the Covid-19 relief grant after a court ruled it would be unconstitutional to exclude them.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: National Arts Festival

24 June 2020 7:05 AM

The CEO of the National Arts Festival, Monica Newton, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, they are taking the festival online from June 25 to July 5.LINK: https://nationalartsfestival.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are food prices coming down?

23 June 2020 8:41 AM

Are food prices coming down soon? Some staples are 30% more expensive than they were a year ago. Refilwe speaks to Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Airlink v SAA

23 June 2020 8:23 AM

Carol Paton, the Editor at Large at Business Day, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the
battle by SA Airlink to ensure that SAA is liquidated and a stop is put to the business
rescue plan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Coronavirus Spikes

23 June 2020 8:01 AM

A hot ahrctic it looks like record summer temperatures in Siberia.

The Teddy Roosevelt statue a New York museum plans to remove it.

Stonehenge two a 2nd ancient circle has been found in England.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

23 June 2020 7:36 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC jobs on the line

23 June 2020 7:35 AM

Aubrey Tshabalala of the Communication Workers Union speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they plan on challenging the SABC's plan to retrench at least 600 employees.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

An optometrist report should be accepted at licensing centres - RTMC

Local

South Africans are, literally, starving! - Lorenzo Davids, Community Chest WC

Business Opinion Local

Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools

Local

EWN Highlights

Some quarantine sites not fancy enough for certain patients, De Lille tells MPs

24 June 2020 7:50 AM

SA’s unemployment rate could worsen, economist warns

24 June 2020 7:24 AM

Amahle Quku's alleged killer could face more charges, says NPA

24 June 2020 6:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA