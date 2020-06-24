How are universities navigating their way towards mid-year exams?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:15
Previewing Minister Tito Mboweni's emergency budget speech
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU
Today at 12:37
Tshegofatso Pule murder suspect appears in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 12:45
Court hears government's appeal on lockdown regulations constitutionality
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
80% of Western Cape COVID19 patients reject government facilities for isolation
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:56
SA football season given green light to resume
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Khumalo
Today at 13:20
Why are some valuations objections still pending?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ian Nielson - Deputy mayor and finance MMC at ...
Today at 13:36
1000 Women Trust and DA wins new court case against Minister of Social Development
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tina Thiart
Today at 13:45
Cars with Ciro de Sienna
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 18:09
Tax analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from Insurance Claims Africa re the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
I need protection from my violent husband, what does the law say? #GBV Family lawyer Claire Thomson explains to Gushwell Brooks the different types of legal redress available to victims of GBV... 24 June 2020 11:33 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in... 23 June 2020 1:07 PM
Jacob Zuma pre-trial hearing postponed to 8 September Judge Kate Pillay agreed October would be too late for the matter to be heard and placed the pre-trial date for September. 23 June 2020 1:05 PM
This Volkswagen ad really drives it home Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week. 23 June 2020 7:48 PM
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA? Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams. 23 June 2020 7:13 PM
The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up. 23 June 2020 6:36 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
How are universities navigating their way towards mid-year exams?

How are universities navigating their way towards mid-year exams?

24 June 2020 8:39 AM

June is traditionally when university students sit for their mid-year exams, but with the lockdown due to Covid-19 now at three months, how has it impacted on studies and will exams be carried out or delayed? That's the subject under discussion this week on Refilwe Moloto's Wednesday Panel. 


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

The World View - Loosening the lockdown in U.K

24 June 2020 7:56 AM

 Baby Covid-19 concern in Mexico over triplets, infected with the Covid-19. 
 

Indian anger with Pakistan they’re busy expelling diplomats.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

24 June 2020 7:45 AM


Fighting back against insurance companies

24 June 2020 7:32 AM

What's the point of business interruption insurance when your insurer won't cover you for just that? Ryan Woolley , the CEO of Insurance Claims Africa is taking up that fight on behalf of 500 claimants. 



Social Development's R700million Covid relief grant headache

24 June 2020 7:26 AM

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu talks to Refilwe Moloto about how they plan on finding about R700million to pay asylum seekers and special permit holders the Covid-19 relief grant after a court ruled it would be unconstitutional to exclude them.



Wanderlust Wednesday: National Arts Festival

24 June 2020 7:05 AM

The CEO of the National Arts Festival, Monica Newton, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, they are taking the festival online from June 25 to July 5.LINK: https://nationalartsfestival.co.za



African Grey orphanage

24 June 2020 7:01 AM

Many South Africans are unprepared for the demands of owning an African Grey parrot, which creates a massive burden of care on sanctuaries. Bird of Eden are trying to address this by building discarded pets their own free-flight enclosure. Isabel Wentzel, head curator of the The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their plan.



Are food prices coming down?

23 June 2020 8:41 AM

Are food prices coming down soon? Some staples are 30% more expensive than they were a year ago. Refilwe speaks to Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.



SA Airlink v SAA

23 June 2020 8:23 AM

Carol Paton, the Editor at Large at Business Day, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the
battle by SA Airlink to ensure that SAA is liquidated and a stop is put to the business
rescue plan.



The World View - Coronavirus Spikes

23 June 2020 8:01 AM

A hot ahrctic it looks like record summer temperatures in Siberia.

The Teddy Roosevelt statue a New York museum plans to remove it.

Stonehenge two a 2nd ancient circle has been found in England.

 



[WATCH LIVE at 3pm] Finance Minister Mboweni presents historic emergency budget

Business

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

Business

South Africans are, literally, starving! - Lorenzo Davids, Community Chest WC

Business Opinion Local

Motshekga: Officials working hard to ensure all schools COVID-19 compliant

24 June 2020 10:23 AM

TBCSA appeals for further easing of lockdown for struggling hospitality sector

24 June 2020 10:19 AM

Tshegofatso Pule's alleged killer dumps Legal Aid, opts for private lawyer

24 June 2020 10:15 AM

