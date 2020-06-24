How are universities navigating their way towards mid-year exams?

Today at 12:15 Previewing Minister Tito Mboweni's emergency budget speech The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU

Today at 12:37 Tshegofatso Pule murder suspect appears in court The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

Today at 12:45 Court hears government's appeal on lockdown regulations constitutionality The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN

Today at 12:52 80% of Western Cape COVID19 patients reject government facilities for isolation The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 12:56 SA football season given green light to resume The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Masechaba Khumalo

Today at 13:20 Why are some valuations objections still pending? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ian Nielson - Deputy mayor and finance MMC at ...

Today at 13:36 1000 Women Trust and DA wins new court case against Minister of Social Development Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tina Thiart

Today at 13:45 Cars with Ciro de Sienna Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

Today at 18:09 Tax analysis of the Budget. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey

Today at 18:13 ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 The budget on my pocket. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Update from Insurance Claims Africa re the travesty of all those business interruption claims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

