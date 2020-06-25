What is Sim Cloud?

We speak to Prof Dilip Menon of Wits University's Centre for Indian Studies in Africa about the latest news coming out of India.
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Refilwe Moloto about the expected R300billion tax shortfall and what it means for taxpayers and the country, following Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Emergency budget announcement on June 24
Russia’s military parade despite fears of spreading the coronavirus.
Guinness for the garden Ireland is finding a good use for bad beer.
Executive Director of Third Way Investment Partners, John Oliphant talks to Refilwe Moloto about government's focus on ramping up infrastructure projects to aid South Africa's economic recovery as detailed by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in his Emergency Budget and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
John Moodey, the Gauteng leader of the Democratic Alliance, explains why he and others in the party are asking for their federal chair, Helen Zille, to be investigated for her tweets relating to the armed struggle, FW De Klerk and apartheid laws.
Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.
June is traditionally when university students sit for their mid-year exams, but with the lockdown due to Covid-19 now at three months, how has it impacted on studies and will exams be carried out or delayed? That's the subject under discussion this week on Refilwe Moloto's Wednesday Panel.
Baby Covid-19 concern in Mexico over triplets, infected with the Covid-19.
Indian anger with Pakistan they’re busy expelling diplomats.