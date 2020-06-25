Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:10
INTERVIEW: SIPHO NGWEMA - MORE VBS ARRESTS
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema
Today at 12:13
DPE offers final severance packages to SAA employees
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mashudu Raphetha - President of the National Transport Movement Union at National Transport Movement
Today at 12:21
The DA divided by Helen Zille apartheid tweets
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 12:40
South Africa rolls out its first COVID-19 vaccine trial
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zukiswa Fanele - Participant in trial
Today at 12:46
AgriSA reacts to budget speech, talks threat to food security
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - CEO at Afrikaanse Handels Instituut
Today at 14:20
VNAF - Hatchetman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jono Tait
Today at 18:09
The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Two money questions from listeners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
WC days away from running out of ICU beds Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, provincial MEC for Health speaks to John Maytham about the purchase of beds from the private sector. 24 June 2020 5:29 PM
We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn Well-known disability rights activist Heidi Volkwijn and her husband Barry died from Covid-19 on Saturday 20 June, just hours apar... 24 June 2020 4:52 PM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
Why journalist Pauli van Wyk says she will never be part of Malema's PR exercise Daily Maverick and others have been banned from attending EFF gatherings and she says his opportunistic invitation gets a hard no. 25 June 2020 10:10 AM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey 'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader. 25 June 2020 9:24 AM
SA Airlink's urgent court bid to halt vote on 'vague' SAA rescue plan dismissed SA Airlink lost its court bid to interdict the creditors’ meeting that could decide the future of South African Airways (SAA). 25 June 2020 11:35 AM
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown. 24 June 2020 8:40 PM
The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds? 24 June 2020 7:22 PM
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT:

#IFQSAT:

25 June 2020 8:47 AM


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

25 June 2020 8:39 AM

We speak to Prof Dilip Menon of Wits University's Centre for Indian Studies in Africa about the latest news coming out of India.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sars on Emergency Budget and huge revenue shortfall

25 June 2020 8:29 AM

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Refilwe Moloto about the expected R300billion tax shortfall and what it means for taxpayers and the country, following Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Emergency budget announcement on June 24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - America’s Virus Woes

25 June 2020 7:59 AM

Russia’s military parade despite fears of spreading the coronavirus. 

Guinness for the garden Ireland is finding a good use for bad beer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Revitalised SA infrastructure can drag us out of Covid-19 abyss

25 June 2020 7:33 AM

Executive Director of Third Way Investment Partners, John Oliphant talks to Refilwe Moloto about government's focus on ramping up infrastructure projects to aid South Africa's economic recovery as detailed by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in his Emergency Budget and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zille tweets cause uproar in DA ranks

25 June 2020 7:26 AM

John Moodey, the Gauteng leader of the Democratic Alliance, explains why he and others in the party are asking for their federal chair, Helen Zille, to be investigated for her tweets relating to the armed struggle, FW De Klerk and apartheid laws.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays - digital nutrition

25 June 2020 6:56 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is Sim Cloud?

25 June 2020 6:44 AM

The crisis is bringing out the best in some. Dave D'aguiar has made Sim Cloud available for free to schools and other institutions who need to distribute data to many people at once. www.simcloud.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How are universities navigating their way towards mid-year exams?

24 June 2020 8:39 AM

June is traditionally when university students sit for their mid-year exams, but with the lockdown due to Covid-19 now at three months, how has it impacted on studies and will exams be carried out or delayed? That's the subject under discussion this week on Refilwe Moloto's Wednesday Panel. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Loosening the lockdown in U.K

24 June 2020 7:56 AM

 Baby Covid-19 concern in Mexico over triplets, infected with the Covid-19. 
 

Indian anger with Pakistan they’re busy expelling diplomats.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why journalist Pauli van Wyk says she will never be part of Malema's PR exercise

Politics

Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey

Politics

[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett

Local

WATCH LIVE: Journos question Julius Malema on VBS involvement

25 June 2020 11:31 AM

LIVE BLOG: VBS, On Point Engineering and more - Malema answers all

25 June 2020 11:27 AM

Opposition parties call on Mboweni to give clear direction on struggling SOEs

25 June 2020 10:59 AM

