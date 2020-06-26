Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SAA - what next?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Mahlaka
Today at 07:20
Western Cape Covid-19 hotspot strategy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 Wrap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green - Binge Buddy
Today at 09:33
The naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Daniel Winter from Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Winter
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips talks about the future
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Weedkiller class action suit in USA - what about SA?

Weedkiller class action suit in USA - what about SA?

26 June 2020 6:48 AM

The global pharmaceutical giant Bayer will spend up to $US10.9billion to settle thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's weedkiller, Roundup, causes cancer. The product is widely available here so what could this development mean for South Africans who feel they've been harmed by its use? Refilwe Moloto speaks to personal injury lawyer Henry Shields.


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Everyday Xhosa - IBUYILE

26 June 2020 6:54 AM

This week's Everyday Xhosa word is "ibuyile" and we should be using it each time lockdown is eased and things return because it means "it's back!".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

25 June 2020 8:47 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

25 June 2020 8:39 AM

We speak to Prof Dilip Menon of Wits University's Centre for Indian Studies in Africa about the latest news coming out of India.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sars on Emergency Budget and huge revenue shortfall

25 June 2020 8:29 AM

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Refilwe Moloto about the expected R300billion tax shortfall and what it means for taxpayers and the country, following Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Emergency budget announcement on June 24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - America’s Virus Woes

25 June 2020 7:59 AM

Russia’s military parade despite fears of spreading the coronavirus. 

Guinness for the garden Ireland is finding a good use for bad beer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Revitalised SA infrastructure can drag us out of Covid-19 abyss

25 June 2020 7:33 AM

Executive Director of Third Way Investment Partners, John Oliphant talks to Refilwe Moloto about government's focus on ramping up infrastructure projects to aid South Africa's economic recovery as detailed by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in his Emergency Budget and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zille tweets cause uproar in DA ranks

25 June 2020 7:26 AM

John Moodey, the Gauteng leader of the Democratic Alliance, explains why he and others in the party are asking for their federal chair, Helen Zille, to be investigated for her tweets relating to the armed struggle, FW De Klerk and apartheid laws.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays - digital nutrition

25 June 2020 6:56 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is Sim Cloud?

25 June 2020 6:44 AM

The crisis is bringing out the best in some. Dave D'aguiar has made Sim Cloud available for free to schools and other institutions who need to distribute data to many people at once. www.simcloud.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

