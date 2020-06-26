Weedkiller class action suit in USA - what about SA?

The global pharmaceutical giant Bayer will spend up to $US10.9billion to settle thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's weedkiller, Roundup, causes cancer. The product is widely available here so what could this development mean for South Africans who feel they've been harmed by its use? Refilwe Moloto speaks to personal injury lawyer Henry Shields.
This week's Everyday Xhosa word is "ibuyile" and we should be using it each time lockdown is eased and things return because it means "it's back!".LISTEN TO PODCAST
We speak to Prof Dilip Menon of Wits University's Centre for Indian Studies in Africa about the latest news coming out of India.
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Refilwe Moloto about the expected R300billion tax shortfall and what it means for taxpayers and the country, following Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Emergency budget announcement on June 24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Russia’s military parade despite fears of spreading the coronavirus.
Guinness for the garden Ireland is finding a good use for bad beer.
Executive Director of Third Way Investment Partners, John Oliphant talks to Refilwe Moloto about government's focus on ramping up infrastructure projects to aid South Africa's economic recovery as detailed by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in his Emergency Budget and President Cyril Ramaphosa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Moodey, the Gauteng leader of the Democratic Alliance, explains why he and others in the party are asking for their federal chair, Helen Zille, to be investigated for her tweets relating to the armed struggle, FW De Klerk and apartheid laws.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The crisis is bringing out the best in some. Dave D'aguiar has made Sim Cloud available for free to schools and other institutions who need to distribute data to many people at once. www.simcloud.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST