SAA - what next?

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips talks about the future
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Bricker
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Liverpool take the title for the first time in 30 years!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Legalising rhino horn trade will be a disaster
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 15:40
Prof Jansen on Schooling and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:50
The Franschhoek Culinaire: Bringing Chefs and Diners Together.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
09:00 - 12:00
[EXPLAINER] How Covid-19 modelling in South Africa works Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains 'creating a model is more of an art than a science' as available data is used and changes. 26 June 2020 10:08 AM
W Cape Health MEC: How Covid sparks become flames Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy. 26 June 2020 9:47 AM
Nicole Fritz: I fear Covid-19 schooling may have long-term effects on young kids Columnist Nicole Fritz says she's concerned that the conditions in classrooms and playgrounds will have an impact on children's so... 25 June 2020 6:35 PM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey 'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader. 25 June 2020 9:24 AM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
Court orders that Deeds Office needs to function optimally within restrictions Conveyancers and estate agencies are exasperated with the deeds office closing and re-opening and closing again. 25 June 2020 7:07 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
CT folk group Hatchetman reunites for virtual National Arts Fest Acoustic folk-rock band Hatchetman will entertain online audiences on the virtual Fringe (vFringe) 'stage' as part of a reimagined... 25 June 2020 5:58 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro "Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman. 24 June 2020 1:24 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
SAA - what next?

SAA - what next?

26 June 2020 7:23 AM

Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka talks to Refilwe Moloto about a busy week in determining the future of SAA and where he thinks the Department of Public Enterprise has made a wrong turn.


Binge Club

26 June 2020 8:43 AM

Matthew Green Binge Buddy

Billions (Showmax)

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star in a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. Shrewd, savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Lewis) are on an explosive collision course, with each using all of his considerable smarts, power and influence to outmaneuver the other. The stakes are in the billions in this timely, provocative series. 

Succession (Showmax)

The Roy family controls one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world. Succession tracks their lives as they contemplate what the future will hold for them when — or if — their aging father begins to step back from the company. Loosely based on the no less dysfunctional Murdoch family. 

Empire (Showmax)

The show follows former drug dealer turned hip-hop mogul named Lucious Lyon, who learns that he has been diagonsed with ALS and only has three years left to live. He then starts grooming his three sons as he will choose who will run his company. But around the time of doing so, his ex-wife and the mother of all three of his sons, Cookie Lyon returned home after serving a 17-year prison sentence for drug dealing.

Covid-19 Wrap

26 June 2020 8:27 AM

This week's Covid-wrap: When exactly is the Western Cape's infection rate reaching its peak and why are we hearing conflicting things? How does a coronavirus vaccine work? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains.

The World View - Europe’s Coronavirus Warning

26 June 2020 7:57 AM

Lightning strikes in India more than 100 people have been killed.
 
Moon life scientists suggest the possibility of life on a moon of Jupiter.
 
The lockdown sales boost some items have been selling fast. 

#IFQSAT:

26 June 2020 7:34 AM
Western Cape Covid-19 hotspot strategy

26 June 2020 7:33 AM

Western Cape Health MEC, NomaFrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy that was rolled out this week.

Everyday Xhosa - IBUYILE

26 June 2020 6:54 AM

This week's Everyday Xhosa word is "ibuyile" and we should be using it each time lockdown is eased and things return because it means "it's back!".

Weedkiller class action suit in USA - what about SA?

26 June 2020 6:48 AM

The global pharmaceutical giant Bayer will spend up to $US10.9billion to settle thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's weedkiller, Roundup, causes cancer. The product is widely available here so what could this development mean for South Africans who feel they've been harmed by its use? Refilwe Moloto speaks to personal injury lawyer Henry Shields.

#IFQSAT:

25 June 2020 8:47 AM
The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

25 June 2020 8:39 AM

We speak to Prof Dilip Menon of Wits University's Centre for Indian Studies in Africa about the latest news coming out of India.

 

Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

Business World

Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise'

Politics

Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Bournemouth raises alarm as crowds ignore COVID-19 advice & flock to the coast

26 June 2020 10:41 AM

Moody's says South Africa unlikely to stabilise debt by 2023

26 June 2020 10:29 AM

WC bracing for arrival of COVID-19 peak

26 June 2020 9:58 AM

