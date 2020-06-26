Covid-19 Wrap

This week's Covid-wrap: When exactly is the Western Cape's infection rate reaching its peak and why are we hearing conflicting things? How does a coronavirus vaccine work? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains.
Western Cape Health MEC, NomaFrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy that was rolled out this week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka talks to Refilwe Moloto about a busy week in determining the future of SAA and where he thinks the Department of Public Enterprise has made a wrong turn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week's Everyday Xhosa word is "ibuyile" and we should be using it each time lockdown is eased and things return because it means "it's back!".LISTEN TO PODCAST
The global pharmaceutical giant Bayer will spend up to $US10.9billion to settle thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's weedkiller, Roundup, causes cancer. The product is widely available here so what could this development mean for South Africans who feel they've been harmed by its use? Refilwe Moloto speaks to personal injury lawyer Henry Shields.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We speak to Prof Dilip Menon of Wits University's Centre for Indian Studies in Africa about the latest news coming out of India.