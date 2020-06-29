Moolah Monday: Financial repression

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on dine and wine ban
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 07:20
Another kind of diesel shortage
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Deputy Executive Director at AgriSA
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Santaco openly defy Transport Minister and lockdown regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thabisho Molelekwa - National spokesperson at Santaco
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 08:45
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk is back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance-Warren Buffet Interpreted…through COVID19…
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 13:20
World Allergy Week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Candice Royal
Today at 13:45
Food - How a Cape Town Ice Cream Business Survived the Lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Sandell
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - The Shabbs
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jon Shaban
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
Metrorail to resume limited train service on CT-Retreat Southern Line 'It's not business as usual'. Riana Scott (Metrorail Western Cape) gives details of the resumption of a 'Covid service'. 28 June 2020 1:48 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association's (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential. 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel' The African National Congress (ANC) has taken issue with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's comments on the Israel-Palestinian confli... 26 June 2020 2:17 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July.. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 26 June 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his favourite books of the week. 26 June 2020 5:52 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Moolah Monday: Financial repression

Moolah Monday: Financial repression

29 June 2020 6:59 AM

What is financial repression and how does it work? Refilwe speaks to Pieter Koekemoer from Coronation Fund Managers.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

How Islam is dealing with Covid-19 funeral regulations

29 June 2020 6:53 AM

Shaykh Riad Fataar of the Muslim Judicial Council speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the muslim community is dealing with funerals in the face of strict Covid-19 regulations governing the process.

Binge Club

26 June 2020 8:43 AM

Matthew Green Binge Buddy

Billions (Showmax)

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star in a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. Shrewd, savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Lewis) are on an explosive collision course, with each using all of his considerable smarts, power and influence to outmaneuver the other. The stakes are in the billions in this timely, provocative series. 

Succession (Showmax)

The Roy family controls one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world. Succession tracks their lives as they contemplate what the future will hold for them when — or if — their aging father begins to step back from the company. Loosely based on the no less dysfunctional Murdoch family. 

Empire (Showmax)

The show follows former drug dealer turned hip-hop mogul named Lucious Lyon, who learns that he has been diagonsed with ALS and only has three years left to live. He then starts grooming his three sons as he will choose who will run his company. But around the time of doing so, his ex-wife and the mother of all three of his sons, Cookie Lyon returned home after serving a 17-year prison sentence for drug dealing.

Covid-19 Wrap

26 June 2020 8:27 AM

This week's Covid-wrap: When exactly is the Western Cape's infection rate reaching its peak and why are we hearing conflicting things? How does a coronavirus vaccine work? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains.

The World View - Europe’s Coronavirus Warning

26 June 2020 7:57 AM

Lightning strikes in India more than 100 people have been killed.
 
Moon life scientists suggest the possibility of life on a moon of Jupiter.
 
The lockdown sales boost some items have been selling fast. 

#IFQSAT:

26 June 2020 7:34 AM
Western Cape Covid-19 hotspot strategy

26 June 2020 7:33 AM

Western Cape Health MEC, NomaFrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy that was rolled out this week.

SAA - what next?

26 June 2020 7:23 AM

Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka talks to Refilwe Moloto about a busy week in determining the future of SAA and where he thinks the Department of Public Enterprise has made a wrong turn.

Everyday Xhosa - IBUYILE

26 June 2020 6:54 AM

This week's Everyday Xhosa word is "ibuyile" and we should be using it each time lockdown is eased and things return because it means "it's back!".

Weedkiller class action suit in USA - what about SA?

26 June 2020 6:48 AM

The global pharmaceutical giant Bayer will spend up to $US10.9billion to settle thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's weedkiller, Roundup, causes cancer. The product is widely available here so what could this development mean for South Africans who feel they've been harmed by its use? Refilwe Moloto speaks to personal injury lawyer Henry Shields.

Trending

Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA

Business

Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'

Local Lifestyle

'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

43 new COVID-19 deaths take toll to 2,456 in SA

29 June 2020 6:47 AM

China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

29 June 2020 5:27 AM

Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries

28 June 2020 6:15 PM

