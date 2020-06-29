Christo van der Rheede Deputy Executive Director at AgriSA talks to Refilwe Moloto about the threat of rampant diesel theft and the effect on struggling farmers who desperately need the fuel to harvest crops.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wendy Alberts, CEO of the SA Restaurant Association talks to Refilwe Moloto about the seven day ultimatum their legal team sent the Minister of Trade and Industry calling for him to lift the ban on alcohol sales at restaurants which are now allowed to have sit down customers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What is financial repression and how does it work? Refilwe speaks to Pieter Koekemoer from Coronation Fund Managers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Shaykh Riad Fataar of the Muslim Judicial Council speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the muslim community is dealing with funerals in the face of strict Covid-19 regulations governing the process.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week's Covid-wrap: When exactly is the Western Cape's infection rate reaching its peak and why are we hearing conflicting things? How does a coronavirus vaccine work? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa explains.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lightning strikes in India more than 100 people have been killed.
Moon life scientists suggest the possibility of life on a moon of Jupiter.
The lockdown sales boost some items have been selling fast.
Western Cape Health MEC, NomaFrench Mbombo, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the province's Covid-19 hotspot strategy that was rolled out this week.LISTEN TO PODCAST