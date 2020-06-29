The World View - A Coronavirus Milestone

Matthew Green Binge Buddy



Billions (Showmax)



Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star in a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. Shrewd, savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Lewis) are on an explosive collision course, with each using all of his considerable smarts, power and influence to outmaneuver the other. The stakes are in the billions in this timely, provocative series.



Succession (Showmax)



The Roy family controls one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world. Succession tracks their lives as they contemplate what the future will hold for them when — or if — their aging father begins to step back from the company. Loosely based on the no less dysfunctional Murdoch family.



Empire (Showmax)



The show follows former drug dealer turned hip-hop mogul named Lucious Lyon, who learns that he has been diagonsed with ALS and only has three years left to live. He then starts grooming his three sons as he will choose who will run his company. But around the time of doing so, his ex-wife and the mother of all three of his sons, Cookie Lyon returned home after serving a 17-year prison sentence for drug dealing.

