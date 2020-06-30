Tech Tuesdays: iXperience provides students with virtual internships

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Casac: Public Protector's competence in spotlight after latest court fail
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 08:21
Kyknet launches relief fund for artists
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Meiring - Director of M-Net kykNET channels
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Breadline Africa & Food Security During Covid-19: Voices From The Ground
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
John Matisson
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
Today at 11:05
Entrepreneurs, how did you feel about the budget?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Township food delivery
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
We've got to take the risk - Co-owner of Hudsons on reopening despite booze ban Hudsons Burger Joint has reopened its restaurants for sit-down dining across Cape Town despite the ban on serving alcohol with mea... 29 June 2020 6:57 PM
Mkhwebane loses SCA bid to appeal ruling on Estina dairy farm report The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed the Public Protector's application for leave to appeal the Estina dairy farm judgment. 29 June 2020 5:43 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
You can travel within your province, leisure travel is open, claims tourism body The Tourism Business Council of SA has interpreted the new level 3 regulations to mean that intra-provincial leisure travel can re... 29 June 2020 7:28 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Tech Tuesdays: iXperience provides students with virtual internships

Tech Tuesdays: iXperience provides students with virtual internships

30 June 2020 6:59 AM

iXperience was enjoying phenomenal growth in the few years since its founding, and offered students opportunities to gain valuable work experience abroad, but was hit hard when travel bans came into being. In just a few weeks, they have turned things around and are offering virtual internships at some of the world's leading companies. Refilwe Moloto speaks to founder Aaron Fuchs. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

DPE on future of SAA

30 June 2020 7:24 AM

Nonny Mashika Deputy Director General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the vision for the future of SAA, now that the department has withdrawn from a Leadership Consultative Forum tasked with getting the airline through its current turbulent times.

Rondebosch Boys Grade 11s use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

30 June 2020 6:53 AM

The learners at Rondebosch Boys have decided to donate money they would have spent on their matric ball, to a local soup kitchen which feeds the underprivileged in these tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Howard Davids of NGO Howards' Soup Kitchen, and member of the school's SRC, Cameron De Kock.

Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk

29 June 2020 9:22 AM

With Matsi Modise Founder of Furaha Afrika Holding.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on China

29 June 2020 8:37 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte

Santaco openly defy Transport Minister and lockdown regulations

29 June 2020 8:30 AM

South African National Taxi Council spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa explains to Refilwe Moloto why they have openly defied the Transport Minister and State of Disaster regulations by declaring all their vans will carry full capacity as well as resume cross provincial border trips as of Monday 29 June.

The World View - A Coronavirus Milestone

29 June 2020 8:02 AM

Troops at risk Russia is accused of offering soldier bounties in Afghanistan.
 

The rolling Trumps the rolling stones threaten to sue the American President. 

#IFQSAT:

29 June 2020 7:46 AM
Another kind of diesel shortage?

29 June 2020 7:42 AM

Christo van der Rheede Deputy Executive Director at AgriSA talks to Refilwe Moloto about the threat of rampant diesel theft and the effect on struggling farmers who desperately need the fuel to harvest crops.

Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on dine and wine ban

29 June 2020 7:23 AM

Wendy Alberts, CEO of the SA Restaurant Association talks to Refilwe Moloto about the seven day ultimatum their legal team sent the Minister of Trade and Industry calling for him to lift the ban on alcohol sales at restaurants which are now allowed to have sit down customers. 

EWN Highlights

Cele warns taxi operators against breaking lockdown regulations

30 June 2020 7:23 AM

PSA appeals to Motshekga to close schools as COVID-19 infections rise

30 June 2020 6:47 AM

Gabon parliament votes to decriminalise homosexuality

30 June 2020 6:20 AM

