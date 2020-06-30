Tech Tuesdays: iXperience provides students with virtual internships

iXperience was enjoying phenomenal growth in the few years since its founding, and offered students opportunities to gain valuable work experience abroad, but was hit hard when travel bans came into being. In just a few weeks, they have turned things around and are offering virtual internships at some of the world's leading companies. Refilwe Moloto speaks to founder Aaron Fuchs.
Nonny Mashika Deputy Director General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the vision for the future of SAA, now that the department has withdrawn from a Leadership Consultative Forum tasked with getting the airline through its current turbulent times.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The learners at Rondebosch Boys have decided to donate money they would have spent on their matric ball, to a local soup kitchen which feeds the underprivileged in these tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Howard Davids of NGO Howards' Soup Kitchen, and member of the school's SRC, Cameron De Kock.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Matsi Modise Founder of Furaha Afrika Holding.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at DeloitteLISTEN TO PODCAST
South African National Taxi Council spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa explains to Refilwe Moloto why they have openly defied the Transport Minister and State of Disaster regulations by declaring all their vans will carry full capacity as well as resume cross provincial border trips as of Monday 29 June.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Troops at risk Russia is accused of offering soldier bounties in Afghanistan.
The rolling Trumps the rolling stones threaten to sue the American President.
Christo van der Rheede Deputy Executive Director at AgriSA talks to Refilwe Moloto about the threat of rampant diesel theft and the effect on struggling farmers who desperately need the fuel to harvest crops.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wendy Alberts, CEO of the SA Restaurant Association talks to Refilwe Moloto about the seven day ultimatum their legal team sent the Minister of Trade and Industry calling for him to lift the ban on alcohol sales at restaurants which are now allowed to have sit down customers.LISTEN TO PODCAST