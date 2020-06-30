Rondebosch Boys' Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 13:20
How the pandemic continues to impact on the small travel agent
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tess Faber
Today at 13:36
COVID-19: Digitising ICU improves patient care while protecting healthcare staff
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brian Allwood
Today at 13:45
Zeitz MOCAA hosts an arty evening of DIY art, talks and cocktail making….
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Tamukkede
Today at 14:10
How Hollywood is surviving the pandemic - SA actress Embeth Davidtz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Bastille festival goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darielle Robertson
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Aschbird
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gareth Asch
Today at 15:20
Hong Kong national security law passed by China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Vines - Hong Kong based writer and journalist
Today at 15:40
Should we be seeing tighter local lockdowns?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:50
A boycott of Facebook by major advertisers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Britten - Communication strategist
Today at 16:10
Western Cape Schools and Covid-19 questions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:20
Music piracy costs SA R500 million a year - here's a way to stop it
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Loubser - CEO of Tencent Africa Service
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DTI investigating National Lotteries Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Joseph - journalist, a journalism trainer and a media consultant
Today at 17:20
Any chance of getting cigarettes sold again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Food, land and seed activist Zayaan Khan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayaan Khan
Today at 18:09
Stats SA to release first quarter GDP
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
SA cuts budget for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sarah Wild - Science Writer at ...
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Naken Insurance disrupting the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school Danielle Gilbert speaks to Zain Johnson about her time at a private girls school in Cape Town and the pressure to assimilate... 30 June 2020 12:58 PM
'More international syndicates targeting SA to satisfy booming cigarette demand' Profits generated by illicit cigarette traders in South Africa have reached unprecedented levels and transnational groups want a s... 30 June 2020 12:47 PM
We've got to take the risk - Co-owner of Hudsons on reopening despite booze ban Hudsons Burger Joint has reopened its restaurants for sit-down dining across Cape Town despite the ban on serving alcohol with mea... 29 June 2020 6:57 PM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
Labour unions caused the liquidation of SAA! We’re out - Minister Pravin Gordhan SAA must be liquidated, some MPs said on Monday. Bruce Whitfield interviewed independent business journalist Ray Mahlaka. 29 June 2020 6:26 PM
DPE tells unions 'stop politicking, SAA employees' livelihoods are what matter' DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains why the department announced on Sunday it's pulling out if the Leadership Consultative Forum 29 June 2020 2:26 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa South Africa’s chicken industry is facing an existential threat from dumped imports, says Francois Baird of FairPlay. 29 June 2020 5:58 PM
More SA airports to reopen from July, Mbalula announces Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that seven additional domestic airports will reopen on 1 July. 29 June 2020 2:21 PM
Allergy sufferers - especially asthmatics - warned not to skip chronic meds Dr. Candice Royal of the Allergy Foundation of South Africa has urged allergy sufferers to stick to their chronic medication amid... 29 June 2020 4:51 PM
Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on ban on wining while dining Restaurant Association CEO Wendy Alberts says they are happy to discuss with DTI issues such as how much alcohol may be served. 29 June 2020 8:29 AM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Rondebosch Boys Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

Rondebosch Boys Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

30 June 2020 6:53 AM

The learners at Rondebosch Boys have decided to donate money they would have spent on their matric ball, to a local soup kitchen which feeds the underprivileged in these tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Howard Davids of NGO Howards' Soup Kitchen, and member of the school's SRC, Cameron De Kock.


Kyknet launches relief fund for artists

30 June 2020 8:43 AM

Karen Meiring of Kyknet talks to Refilwe Moloto about a joint initiative called the Tribuo Fund. Tribuo is Latin for "I give" and the fund is designed to provide much needed financial relief to artists struggling under Covid-19 lockdown regulations barring performances.

Public Protector's competence in spotlight after latest court fail

30 June 2020 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lawson Naidoo of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) about yet another legal hammer blow to the Public Protector which adds to her poor track record in court and once again brings into question her competence to hold such high office.

The World View - Islamic State Children

30 June 2020 7:58 AM

EU travel links 14 countries are being deemed safe travel partners.
 
French political corruption it means a jail term for a former French PM.
 
An Idle ex Prime Minister the lazy confessions of Tony Blair. 

#IFQSAT:

30 June 2020 7:35 AM
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

30 June 2020 7:32 AM

Is it safer to give birth at home in the time of COVID-19? Refilwe speaks to Dr Margreet Wibbelink, a midwife specialist. She is also the general manager of the Sister Lilian Centre and editor of Sensitive Midwifery Magazine. 

DPE on future of SAA

30 June 2020 7:24 AM

Nonny Mashika Deputy Director General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the vision for the future of SAA, now that the department has withdrawn from a Leadership Consultative Forum tasked with getting the airline through its current turbulent times.

Tech Tuesdays: iXperience provides students with virtual internships

30 June 2020 6:59 AM

iXperience was enjoying phenomenal growth in the few years since its founding, and offered students opportunities to gain valuable work experience abroad, but was hit hard when travel bans came into being. In just a few weeks, they have turned things around and are offering virtual internships at some of the world's leading companies. Refilwe Moloto speaks to founder Aaron Fuchs. 

Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk

29 June 2020 9:22 AM

With Matsi Modise Founder of Furaha Afrika Holding.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on China

29 June 2020 8:37 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte

Rondebosch Boys' Grade 11 use next year's matric ball money to feed the needy

Local

Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE

Politics Business

One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours

Business Opinion

Health workers at Hillbrow centre protest over safety concerns

30 June 2020 12:53 PM

Petrol price to go up by R1.72 per litre at midnight

30 June 2020 12:52 PM

Courier company suspended after EC COVID-19 test samples dumped – Mkhize

30 June 2020 12:26 PM

