Wanderlust Wednesday: How technology will protect travel going forward

What measures will be put into place for international travel for countries that are selectively opening their borders? Refliwe speaks to Emad Muhanna, Vice-President Government Sector, at SITA to find out.
Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager at the Port of Cape Town talks to Refilwe Moloto about new measures they are implementing to get back to full capacity after a backlog caused by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The lockdown implemented to stem the spread of Covid-19 has hit many hard, and among them are those making handmade goods which they would usually sell at craft markets. Lize Testa has created an e-mall using a website she had which was not being used, so that those in her northern suburb surrounds of Cape Town could support local businesses and to network with each other. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Karen Meiring of Kyknet talks to Refilwe Moloto about a joint initiative called the Tribuo Fund. Tribuo is Latin for "I give" and the fund is designed to provide much needed financial relief to artists struggling under Covid-19 lockdown regulations barring performances.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lawson Naidoo of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) about yet another legal hammer blow to the Public Protector which adds to her poor track record in court and once again brings into question her competence to hold such high office.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EU travel links 14 countries are being deemed safe travel partners.
French political corruption it means a jail term for a former French PM.
An Idle ex Prime Minister the lazy confessions of Tony Blair.
Is it safer to give birth at home in the time of COVID-19? Refilwe speaks to Dr Margreet Wibbelink, a midwife specialist. She is also the general manager of the Sister Lilian Centre and editor of Sensitive Midwifery Magazine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nonny Mashika Deputy Director General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the vision for the future of SAA, now that the department has withdrawn from a Leadership Consultative Forum tasked with getting the airline through its current turbulent times.LISTEN TO PODCAST
iXperience was enjoying phenomenal growth in the few years since its founding, and offered students opportunities to gain valuable work experience abroad, but was hit hard when travel bans came into being. In just a few weeks, they have turned things around and are offering virtual internships at some of the world's leading companies. Refilwe Moloto speaks to founder Aaron Fuchs.LISTEN TO PODCAST