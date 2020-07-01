Pixiedots e-Mall created to help support local businesses hurt by lockdown

The lockdown implemented to stem the spread of Covid-19 has hit many hard, and among them are those making handmade goods which they would usually sell at craft markets. Lize Testa has created an e-mall using a website she had which was not being used, so that those in her northern suburb surrounds of Cape Town could support local businesses and to network with each other. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto.