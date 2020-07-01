Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: How Port of Cape Town plans to wipe out Covid-19 backlog
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Oscar Borchards - Acting Terminal Manager at Port of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Eskom workers fear for safety
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alwie Lester - Regional Sales And Customer Service Manager at Eskom
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
SIU head on "rampant collusion" between state and private attorneys
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Advocate Andy Mothibi - Head of SIU at ...
Today at 08:21
Popi Act gets expanded to offer more protection for consumers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nadine Mather - Senior Associate at Bowmans Law Firm
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Martin Myers- Play local music
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Media And Marketing Manager at Bmg Western Cape
Today at 10:33
Order Kasi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
SARS Auto Assessments
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Local Ad Agency awarded Cannes Top Ten most creative Agency of the Decade
Today with Kieno Kammies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
'The worst is yet to come' - WHO's bleak Covid-19 forecast The WHO on Tuesday said that the coronavirus crisis was not even close to being over and that the worst is yet to come. 30 June 2020 4:47 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
Cape Town mop-up operations continue after heavy weekend rain The severe weather conditions caused havoc over the weekend, with power outages and infrastructure damage across the city. 30 June 2020 2:59 PM
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS' The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light. 30 June 2020 1:42 PM
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2% Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa... 30 June 2020 12:57 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'clearly out of her depth and needs to go' Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the latest appeal she lost regarding the judgment that found Vrede Dairy report unconstitutional. 30 June 2020 10:09 AM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2% Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa... 30 June 2020 12:57 PM
Unions' stance puts SAA on very risky path to liquidation - DPE Nonny Mashika Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises discusses the way forward. 30 June 2020 8:50 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
How Port of Cape Town plans to wipe out Covid-19 backlog

How Port of Cape Town plans to wipe out Covid-19 backlog

1 July 2020 7:21 AM

Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager at the Port of Cape Town talks to Refilwe Moloto about new measures they are implementing to get back to full capacity after a backlog caused by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.


Wanderlust Wednesday: How technology will protect travel going forward

1 July 2020 7:04 AM

What measures will be put into place for international travel for countries that are selectively opening their borders? Refliwe speaks to  Emad Muhanna, Vice-President Government Sector, at SITA to find out. 

Pixiedots e-Mall created to help support local businesses hurt by lockdown

1 July 2020 6:59 AM

The lockdown implemented to stem the spread of Covid-19 has hit many hard, and among them are those making handmade goods which they would usually sell at craft markets. Lize Testa has created an e-mall using a website she had which was not being used, so that those in her northern suburb surrounds of Cape Town could support local businesses and to network with each other. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

Kyknet launches relief fund for artists

30 June 2020 8:43 AM

Karen Meiring of Kyknet talks to Refilwe Moloto about a joint initiative called the Tribuo Fund. Tribuo is Latin for "I give" and the fund is designed to provide much needed financial relief to artists struggling under Covid-19 lockdown regulations barring performances.

Public Protector's competence in spotlight after latest court fail

30 June 2020 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lawson Naidoo of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) about yet another legal hammer blow to the Public Protector which adds to her poor track record in court and once again brings into question her competence to hold such high office.

The World View - Islamic State Children

30 June 2020 7:58 AM

EU travel links 14 countries are being deemed safe travel partners.
 
French political corruption it means a jail term for a former French PM.
 
An Idle ex Prime Minister the lazy confessions of Tony Blair. 

#IFQSAT:

30 June 2020 7:35 AM
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

30 June 2020 7:32 AM

Is it safer to give birth at home in the time of COVID-19? Refilwe speaks to Dr Margreet Wibbelink, a midwife specialist. She is also the general manager of the Sister Lilian Centre and editor of Sensitive Midwifery Magazine. 

DPE on future of SAA

30 June 2020 7:24 AM

Nonny Mashika Deputy Director General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the vision for the future of SAA, now that the department has withdrawn from a Leadership Consultative Forum tasked with getting the airline through its current turbulent times.

Tech Tuesdays: iXperience provides students with virtual internships

30 June 2020 6:59 AM

iXperience was enjoying phenomenal growth in the few years since its founding, and offered students opportunities to gain valuable work experience abroad, but was hit hard when travel bans came into being. In just a few weeks, they have turned things around and are offering virtual internships at some of the world's leading companies. Refilwe Moloto speaks to founder Aaron Fuchs. 

