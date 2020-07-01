How Port of Cape Town plans to wipe out Covid-19 backlog

Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager at the Port of Cape Town talks to Refilwe Moloto about new measures they are implementing to get back to full capacity after a backlog caused by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
As if 1 July 2020, sections of the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act of 2013 will come into effect to offer more protection of privacy. Refilwe speaks to Nadine Mather, Senior Associate at Bowmans law firm, to unpack what this means for businesses and consumers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Advocate Andy Mothibi, the head of SA’s Special Investigating Unit(SIU), speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their challenges in tackling corruption, in particular, what he calls rampant collusion between private and state attorneys.LISTEN TO PODCAST
America’s coronavirus Increase the pandemic is getting worse in the US.
Hong Kong’s security law the new crackdown has been rubber stamped.
A green light for electric scooters the U.K. okays their use on the roads.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha national spokesperson for Eskom about the danger Eskom workers face when trying to reconnect electricity services in certain areas.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What measures will be put into place for international travel for countries that are selectively opening their borders? Refliwe speaks to Emad Muhanna, Vice-President Government Sector, at SITA to find out.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The lockdown implemented to stem the spread of Covid-19 has hit many hard, and among them are those making handmade goods which they would usually sell at craft markets. Lize Testa has created an e-mall using a website she had which was not being used, so that those in her northern suburb surrounds of Cape Town could support local businesses and to network with each other. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Karen Meiring of Kyknet talks to Refilwe Moloto about a joint initiative called the Tribuo Fund. Tribuo is Latin for "I give" and the fund is designed to provide much needed financial relief to artists struggling under Covid-19 lockdown regulations barring performances.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lawson Naidoo of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) about yet another legal hammer blow to the Public Protector which adds to her poor track record in court and once again brings into question her competence to hold such high office.LISTEN TO PODCAST