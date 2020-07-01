Popi Act gets expanded to offer more protection for consumers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Council problems
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Martin Myers- Play local music
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Martin Myers - Media And Marketing Manager at Bmg Western Cape
Today at 10:33
Order Kasi
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Status of Licensing centre's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
SARS Auto Assessments
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS' The investigation was brought about largely by GroundUp journalist Raymond Joseph bringing the claims of corruption to light. 30 June 2020 1:42 PM
South Africa's first quarter GDP drops 2% Statistician-General at Statistics SA Risenga Maluleke discusses the impact of global Covid-19 travel restrictions on South Africa... 30 June 2020 12:57 PM
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'clearly out of her depth and needs to go' Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the latest appeal she lost regarding the judgment that found Vrede Dairy report unconstitutional. 30 June 2020 10:09 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We've decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we're bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Popi Act gets expanded to offer more protection for consumers

Popi Act gets expanded to offer more protection for consumers

1 July 2020 8:45 AM

As if 1 July 2020, sections of the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act of 2013 will come into effect to offer more protection of privacy. Refilwe speaks to Nadine Mather, Senior Associate at Bowmans law firm, to unpack what this means for businesses and consumers. 


SIU head on "rampant collusion" between state and private attorneys

1 July 2020 8:33 AM

Advocate Andy Mothibi, the head of SA's Special Investigating Unit(SIU), speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their challenges in tackling corruption, in particular, what he calls rampant collusion between private and state attorneys.

#IFQSAT:

1 July 2020 8:17 AM
The World View - Belgian Atonement

1 July 2020 8:05 AM

America’s coronavirus Increase the pandemic is getting worse in the US.

Hong Kong’s security law the new crackdown has been rubber stamped.
 
A green light for electric scooters the U.K. okays their use on the roads. 

Eskom workers fear for safety

1 July 2020 7:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha national spokesperson for Eskom about the danger Eskom workers face when trying to reconnect electricity services in certain areas.

How Port of Cape Town plans to wipe out Covid-19 backlog

1 July 2020 7:21 AM

Oscar Borchards, Acting Terminal Manager at the Port of Cape Town talks to Refilwe Moloto about new measures they are implementing to get back to full capacity after a backlog caused by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Wanderlust Wednesday: How technology will protect travel going forward

1 July 2020 7:04 AM

What measures will be put into place for international travel for countries that are selectively opening their borders? Refliwe speaks to  Emad Muhanna, Vice-President Government Sector, at SITA to find out. 

Pixiedots e-Mall created to help support local businesses hurt by lockdown

1 July 2020 6:59 AM

The lockdown implemented to stem the spread of Covid-19 has hit many hard, and among them are those making handmade goods which they would usually sell at craft markets. Lize Testa has created an e-mall using a website she had which was not being used, so that those in her northern suburb surrounds of Cape Town could support local businesses and to network with each other. She speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

Kyknet launches relief fund for artists

30 June 2020 8:43 AM

Karen Meiring of Kyknet talks to Refilwe Moloto about a joint initiative called the Tribuo Fund. Tribuo is Latin for "I give" and the fund is designed to provide much needed financial relief to artists struggling under Covid-19 lockdown regulations barring performances.

Public Protector's competence in spotlight after latest court fail

30 June 2020 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lawson Naidoo of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) about yet another legal hammer blow to the Public Protector which adds to her poor track record in court and once again brings into question her competence to hold such high office.

[LISTEN] My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school

Local

DTI probe into claims of National Lottery corruption 'will be bigger than VBS'

Local Politics

It feels like this economy's in a death spiral - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Business Opinion

Hillbrow clinic expected to reopen today after strike by health workers

1 July 2020 9:07 AM

Zondo shocked as 'no one' tried to recover looted Prasa money

1 July 2020 8:37 AM

Only the Southern Line reopens as trains back on track in WC

1 July 2020 7:25 AM

