A teacher voices concerns about readiness for more grades to return to school

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:45
How payment holidays affect your credit score
Today at 11:05
CAPEMAG
Today at 11:32
SA Ad agency wins Cannes Award
Today at 13:20
AA's calls for extension of the licence renewal period to 2021
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
They were not being attacked. This man posed no risk - City of Cape Town The "anti-land invasion unit" is a euphemism for "home destruction unit" - Refilwe Moloto grills Richard Bosman (City of CPT). 2 July 2020 9:05 AM
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Basic Education Dept to appear in court over school feeding programme Equal Education (EE) wants the court to compel the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, not only those back a... 1 July 2020 5:28 PM
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says corruption includes including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials. 1 July 2020 9:30 AM
Best 2nd-hand cars below R80 000 – actual examples you can buy, right now "The car that stood out the most was a 2014 Hyundai i20 with just 67 000 on the clock," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 July 2020 3:05 PM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
A teacher voices concerns about readiness for more grades to return to school

A teacher voices concerns about readiness for more grades to return to school

2 July 2020 8:01 AM

As more grades get ready to return to the classroom as of Monday July 6th, Refilwe Moloto speaks to a teacher about the concerns being shared among educators and learners. 


#IFQSAT:

2 July 2020 8:44 AM
Labour issues while working from home

2 July 2020 8:42 AM

How do you effectively deal with work-from-home issues you are facing? Refilwe speaks to  Silke Rathbone, principal partner at Labour Excel, a labour law specialist consulting company, to find out how to approach your company with these matters. 

ANC welcomes back VBS duo

2 July 2020 8:37 AM

Dr. Sithembile Mbete, lecturer in the Department of Political Sciences at the University of Pretoria, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of the ANC deciding to reinstate two members linked to the looting of VBS, while the state continues to arrest those linked to the bank's collapse.

City of Cape Town suspends officers pending investigation into Khayelitsha eviction

2 July 2020 8:32 AM

The City of Cape Town is in the process of suspending staff members pending further investigation and disciplinary procedures related to an eviction in Khayelitsha where law enforcement officers were filmed allegedly removing a naked man from his shack. The video has caused outrage on social media. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town.

The World View - A Record Drugs Bust

2 July 2020 8:04 AM

A farewell to Covid a strange party atmosphere in the Czech Republic.
 
The Queen’s charm offensive HM has been chatting to world leaders. 

Trendspotting Thursdays - The evolution of E-commerce

2 July 2020 7:46 AM

The Covid-19 pandemic has promoted extraordinary growth in the e-commerce industry as more consumers turn to online shopping and digital transactions to meet their needs. Refilwe Moloto chats to Ryan McFadyen about the evolution of E-commerce during the past few months.

UIF Commissioner on payment delays and when special payout officially ends

2 July 2020 7:45 AM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping speaks to Refilwe Moloto about problems plaguing payouts and what applicants can expect in coming days.

Fruit exports are thriving

2 July 2020 7:44 AM

Refliwe Moloto chats to Tonie Fuchs, Managing Director at Capespan Group Limited, a company that works in fruit import and exports, to find out how the industry is doing.

Popi Act gets expanded to offer more protection for consumers

1 July 2020 8:45 AM

As if 1 July 2020, sections of the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act of 2013 will come into effect to offer more protection of privacy. Refilwe speaks to Nadine Mather, Senior Associate at Bowmans law firm, to unpack what this means for businesses and consumers. 

Numsa threatens to take govt to court over taxi industry loading rules

2 July 2020 9:45 AM

AfDB appoints 3 eminent persons to review allegations against Adesina

2 July 2020 9:12 AM

Innocent until proven guilty - ANC NEC on Limpopo officials implicated in VBS

2 July 2020 8:28 AM

