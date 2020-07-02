The World View - A Record Drugs Bust

A farewell to Covid a strange party atmosphere in the Czech Republic.
How do you effectively deal with work-from-home issues you are facing? Refilwe speaks to Silke Rathbone, principal partner at Labour Excel, a labour law specialist consulting company, to find out how to approach your company with these matters.
Dr. Sithembile Mbete, lecturer in the Department of Political Sciences at the University of Pretoria, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of the ANC deciding to reinstate two members linked to the looting of VBS, while the state continues to arrest those linked to the bank's collapse.
The City of Cape Town is in the process of suspending staff members pending further investigation and disciplinary procedures related to an eviction in Khayelitsha where law enforcement officers were filmed allegedly removing a naked man from his shack. The video has caused outrage on social media. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town.
As more grades get ready to return to the classroom as of Monday July 6th, Refilwe Moloto speaks to a teacher about the concerns being shared among educators and learners.
The Covid-19 pandemic has promoted extraordinary growth in the e-commerce industry as more consumers turn to online shopping and digital transactions to meet their needs. Refilwe Moloto chats to Ryan McFadyen about the evolution of E-commerce during the past few months.
UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping speaks to Refilwe Moloto about problems plaguing payouts and what applicants can expect in coming days.
Refliwe Moloto chats to Tonie Fuchs, Managing Director at Capespan Group Limited, a company that works in fruit import and exports, to find out how the industry is doing.
As if 1 July 2020, sections of the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act of 2013 will come into effect to offer more protection of privacy. Refilwe speaks to Nadine Mather, Senior Associate at Bowmans law firm, to unpack what this means for businesses and consumers.