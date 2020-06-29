Moolah Monday: Financial repression

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Brutal School Ties - Sam Cowen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
State of play between the City and WPRFU about rugby moving to Cape Town stadium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley De Reuck
Today at 15:40
Plan B
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
SAMRC says deaths in South Africa significantly higher than predicted
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research Council Of So
Today at 16:10
State incapacity threatening human life and livelihood
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 16:20
Concept of "Luxe ubuntu"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Swaady Martin Leke
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Tourism in SA post-Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 17:46
National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
Judgment reserved in court bid to reinstate school feeding programme nationwide The court case against the Department of Basic Education (DBE) was heard virtually in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday aft... 2 July 2020 1:53 PM
The official word is that leisure travel is not allowed - Fedhasa The tourism ministry has confirmed that leisure travel is not allowed under level 3 lockdown despite earlier claims to the contrar... 2 July 2020 12:38 PM
View all Local
POPI Act takes effect from today - 1 July 2020 Deputy Minister Justice And Constitutional Development John Jeffreys says there is a grace period to get your ducks in a row 1 July 2020 1:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize: 'We could not sustain the lockdown as it was' It was reported the health minister warned another hard lockdown might be necessary but it appears to be more nuanced than that. 1 July 2020 11:51 AM
SIU boss vows to clean up 'grand-scale corruption' in State Attorney's Office SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi says corruption includes including legal practitioners, medical practitioners, and other officials. 1 July 2020 9:30 AM
View all Politics
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
The official word is that leisure travel is not allowed - Fedhasa The tourism ministry has confirmed that leisure travel is not allowed under level 3 lockdown despite earlier claims to the contrar... 2 July 2020 12:38 PM
View all Business
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes. 2 July 2020 11:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Endless line of cars' queue ahead of GrandWest Casino’s reopening In scenes reminiscent of the day alcohol sales were unbanned – you’ve got to see it – gamblers queued to try their luck. 1 July 2020 12:55 PM
'I knew him very well' - Local actress on disgraced Harvey Weinstein and #MeToo 'Thank god he never made a pass at me' - US/SA actress Embeth Davitz spills the beans on Harvey Weinstein and life in Hollywood 30 June 2020 3:58 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Moolah Monday: Financial repression

Moolah Monday: Financial repression

29 June 2020 6:59 AM

What is financial repression and how does it work? Refilwe speaks to Pieter Koekemoer from Coronation Fund Managers.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

#IFQSAT:

2 July 2020 8:44 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Labour issues while working from home

2 July 2020 8:42 AM

How do you effectively deal with work-from-home issues you are facing? Refilwe speaks to  Silke Rathbone, principal partner at Labour Excel, a labour law specialist consulting company, to find out how to approach your company with these matters. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC welcomes back VBS duo

2 July 2020 8:37 AM

Dr. Sithembile Mbete, lecturer in the Department of Political Sciences at the University of Pretoria, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of the ANC deciding to reinstate two members linked to the looting of VBS, while the state continues to arrest those linked to the bank's collapse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town suspends officers pending investigation into Khayelitsha eviction

2 July 2020 8:32 AM

The City of Cape Town is in the process of suspending staff members pending further investigation and disciplinary procedures related to an eviction in Khayelitsha where law enforcement officers were filmed allegedly removing a naked man from his shack. The video has caused outrage on social media. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Record Drugs Bust

2 July 2020 8:04 AM

A farewell to Covid a strange party atmosphere in the Czech Republic.
 
The Queen’s charm offensive HM has been chatting to world leaders. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A teacher voices concerns about readiness for more grades to return to school

2 July 2020 8:01 AM

As more grades get ready to return to the classroom as of Monday July 6th, Refilwe Moloto speaks to a teacher about the concerns being shared among educators and learners. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays - The evolution of E-commerce

2 July 2020 7:46 AM

The Covid-19 pandemic has promoted extraordinary growth in the e-commerce industry as more consumers turn to online shopping and digital transactions to meet their needs. Refilwe Moloto chats to Ryan McFadyen about the evolution of E-commerce during the past few months.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF Commissioner on payment delays and when special payout officially ends

2 July 2020 7:45 AM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping speaks to Refilwe Moloto about problems plaguing payouts and what applicants can expect in coming days.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fruit exports are thriving

2 July 2020 7:44 AM

Refliwe Moloto chats to Tonie Fuchs, Managing Director at Capespan Group Limited, a company that works in fruit import and exports, to find out how the industry is doing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Popi Act gets expanded to offer more protection for consumers

1 July 2020 8:45 AM

As if 1 July 2020, sections of the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act of 2013 will come into effect to offer more protection of privacy. Refilwe speaks to Nadine Mather, Senior Associate at Bowmans law firm, to unpack what this means for businesses and consumers. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa’s farms are producing near-record amounts of food right now

Business

Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work?

Local Politics

At least three people killed following explosion at Milnerton refinery

Local

EWN Highlights

Bulelani Qholani wants dignity back after being dragged naked from home

2 July 2020 2:12 PM

4 unions ready to take SAA voluntary severance packages - govt

2 July 2020 1:39 PM

At least 2 dead in Astron fuel refinery explosion in CT

2 July 2020 1:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA