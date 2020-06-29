Moolah Monday: Financial repression

Today at 14:10 Brutal School Ties - Sam Cowen Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 15:20 State of play between the City and WPRFU about rugby moving to Cape Town stadium Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lesley De Reuck

Today at 15:40 Plan B Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis

Today at 15:50 SAMRC says deaths in South Africa significantly higher than predicted Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Debbie Bradshaw - Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research Council Of So

Today at 16:10 State incapacity threatening human life and livelihood Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Khaya Sithole

Today at 16:20 Concept of "Luxe ubuntu" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Swaady Martin Leke

Today at 17:05 Alan Winde digicon Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:20 Tourism in SA post-Covid Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sisa Ntshona

Today at 17:46 National Arts Festival Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 A group of economists and economic policy analysts claim the suplimentary budget reneged on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500-billion rescue package. But not everyone agrees... The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Gilad Isaacs - Co-Director at Institute for Economic Justice

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Today at 19:08 Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...

Today at 19:18 Personal Finance Feature - Equity Fund vas Index investing The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

