Remembering South African photographer George Hallett

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ajax CapeTown's Thabiso ‘Shooz’ Mekuto about the effect of Covid-19 lockdown on local football, his team and the future of clubs struggling financially.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What does it take to make your own pasta at home using just flour, eggs and water? Lester Kiewit, standing in for Refilwe Moloto, speaks to Katharina Thieme-Schiess, director and co-owner of Pasta Factory.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Steven Robins is struggling to get a message across to the many people who are running and cycling without wearing facemasks, that it's not about their own health being at stake but that of others. He shares his story with Lester Kiewit, standing in for Refilwe Moloto.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Russia’s big vote it could mean 16 more years for president Putin.
The lockdown lifts England gets ready to go to the pub.
Myrtle Witbooi of the SA Domestic Service and Allied Workers’ Union (SADSAWU) speaks to Lester Kiewit about their drive to have domestic workers be declared eligible to apply for special Covid-19 relief payments from government.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Andrew Boulle of the University of Cape Town Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research, talks to Lester Kiewit about new research showing the Western Cape's Covid-19 mortality rate is among the most alarming in the world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week Qingqile Mdlulwa teaches us another isiXhosa phrase, and it is something one can say to people who are thinking the world revolves around them. The phrase is “UZICINGELA WEDWA”LISTEN TO PODCAST
How do you effectively deal with work-from-home issues you are facing? Refilwe speaks to Silke Rathbone, principal partner at Labour Excel, a labour law specialist consulting company, to find out how to approach your company with these matters.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Sithembile Mbete, lecturer in the Department of Political Sciences at the University of Pretoria, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of the ANC deciding to reinstate two members linked to the looting of VBS, while the state continues to arrest those linked to the bank's collapse.LISTEN TO PODCAST