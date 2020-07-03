Remembering South African photographer George Hallett

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:15
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:22
Claimants must call for an investigation into UIF TERS data breach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Michael Cardo - Shadow Minister for Employment and Labour at DA
Today at 10:33
How are SA SME funders coping during Covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keet Van Zyl
Today at 10:45
Callers and Voice Notes -Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 16:55
Just the Hits
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quinne Browne
UCT epidemiologist: Covid-19 will be with us for at least a year to 18 months Prof Boulle says W Cape trend a lower, flatter trajectory that will continue for a long time but is easier on the health system. 3 July 2020 9:02 AM
[UPDATE] Western Cape braces for 'longer and flatter' Covid-19 peak Premier Alan Winde says the province's coronavirus peak will likely be flatter, later, and longer, according to epidemiological ev... 2 July 2020 7:47 PM
'Abnormal' number of natural deaths suggests 'not all Covid deaths get reported' The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has reported an unusual increase in the number of natural deaths in South Afric... 2 July 2020 7:00 PM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
Covid-19 Ters relief ends in June. What happens to those still not back at work? UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says they are in discussions to find a way to help those still not back at work. 2 July 2020 7:59 AM
Marriage officers no longer allowed to say 'I won't' when gay couples say 'I do' Director of Inclusive & Affirming Ministries (IAM) Rev Ecclesia de Lange says it is a victory for same-sex couples. 1 July 2020 2:36 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We’ve hired people we haven’t met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
How to deal with grievances with your boss while working from home A labour lawyer says she has dealt with companies coming to terms with paying for employees home internet data for work purposes. 2 July 2020 11:51 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Remembering South African photographer George Hallett

Remembering South African photographer George Hallett

3 July 2020 6:53 AM

Legendary South African Photographer George Hallett sadly passed away this week. Lester Kiewit speaks to Rashid Lombard, photographer, CEO of the Cape Town Jazz Festival and friend to George Hallett, who honours the life of his friend. 


How lockdown has affected Ajax CT and local football

3 July 2020 8:52 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ajax CapeTown's Thabiso ‘Shooz’ Mekuto about the effect of Covid-19 lockdown on local football, his team and the future of clubs struggling financially.

Chefs Corner - tips from Pasta Factory on how to make your own at home

3 July 2020 8:35 AM

What does it take to make your own pasta at home using just flour, eggs and water? Lester Kiewit, standing in for Refilwe Moloto, speaks to  Katharina Thieme-Schiess, director and co-owner of Pasta Factory.

One man's mission to get people to mask up for everybody's sake

3 July 2020 8:23 AM

Professor Steven Robins is struggling to get a message across to the many people who are running and cycling without wearing facemasks, that it's not about their own health being at stake but that of others. He shares his story with Lester Kiewit, standing in for Refilwe Moloto.

The World View - A Sex Scandal Arrest

3 July 2020 7:56 AM

Russia’s big vote it could mean 16 more years for president Putin.

The lockdown lifts England gets ready to go to the pub. 

Domestic workers want access to government's special Covid-19 payment

3 July 2020 7:36 AM

Myrtle Witbooi of the SA Domestic Service and Allied Workers’ Union (SADSAWU) speaks to Lester Kiewit about their drive to have domestic workers be declared eligible to apply for special Covid-19 relief payments from government.

Cape morbidity rates cause for concern

3 July 2020 7:21 AM

Prof Andrew Boulle of the University of Cape Town Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research, talks to Lester Kiewit about new research showing the Western Cape's Covid-19 mortality rate is among the most alarming in the world.

Everyday Xhosa - “UZICINGELA WEDWA”

3 July 2020 6:59 AM

This week Qingqile Mdlulwa teaches us another isiXhosa phrase, and it is something one can say to people who are thinking the world revolves around them. The phrase is “UZICINGELA WEDWA” 

Labour issues while working from home

2 July 2020 8:42 AM

How do you effectively deal with work-from-home issues you are facing? Refilwe speaks to  Silke Rathbone, principal partner at Labour Excel, a labour law specialist consulting company, to find out how to approach your company with these matters. 

ANC welcomes back VBS duo

2 July 2020 8:37 AM

Dr. Sithembile Mbete, lecturer in the Department of Political Sciences at the University of Pretoria, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of the ANC deciding to reinstate two members linked to the looting of VBS, while the state continues to arrest those linked to the bank's collapse.

